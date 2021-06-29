Carolinas College offering full-ride scholarship

WADESBORO — A new scholarship program is being offered to qualified Charlotte-area high school students and graduates who will attend the Nurse Aide program at Carolinas College.

Atrium Health Foundation received a generous commitment from Charlotte business executives Todd and Janelle Collins to help create the Todd and Janelle Collins Nurse Aide Scholars Program. The goal of the scholarship is to increase the diversity of the student body and to remove any barriers for underrepresented students who wish to work in the healthcare field.

“We believe in the strength of Atrium Health’s Nurse Aide program and are honored to contributed towards helping applicants complete the program and begin their career in nursing,” Todd Collins said in a press release. “We hope recipients of this scholarship, whether a recent high school graduate or someone looking for a career change, will have a strong start to the program knowing a significant portion of their program expenses are covered.”

Five recipients will be provided a full-tuition scholarship beginning this fall. The number of scholarships will be reevaluated each year. In addition, the program will provide a stipend for students to work part-time while enrolled.

Preference will be given to racial minority students and those living in Charlotte-area undeserved neighborhoods.

Tuition for the Nursing Aide program is approximately $1,100, according to the Carolinas College of Health Sciences website.

“Our hope is to eliminate any potential financial barrier to someone ready to dedicate their career to the nursing field, particularly for applicants of color,” Janelle Collins said. “We believe representation matters in education and in healthcare. Learning and working in a more diverse environment helps strengthen the perspective and empathy a patient of color receives.”

The Nurse Aide program at Carolinas College, located in Charlotte, is perfect for someone who is looking to take the first step into healthcare. Students will learn basic nursing skills in a structured healthcare setting under the supervision of a registered nurse. They will become a certified nursing assistant, a career that’s currently in demand at Atrium Health and other healthcare systems.

The Collins both work at Red Hill Ventures, a leading real estate investment and technology firm. Todd is the founder and CEO, while Janelle is the director of brand and communications.

For more information, contact Justin Moss at justin.moss@atriumhealth.org.