WADESBORO — Looking to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Anson County? Sign up for the county’s newest ACORN Alerts.

ACORN Alerts is Anson County’s public notification system in which users will receive a message to their phone in an event of an emergency or severe weather.

Although this is a free service, message and data rate may apply.

To receive text message alerts, your cell phone must have text messaging capabilities. Notifications are dependent upon external providers and the county cannot guarantee notifications will be received by the intended recipient.

Alerts sent from ACORN will originate from a 69310 for text messages and calls will come from 704-555-0911. Please be sure to save these numbers as ACORN alerts.

To sign up for ACORN Alerts, go to https://bit.ly/2UdaYrz.

You will be asked for your name, phone and email address, as well as what type of alerts you would like to receive.