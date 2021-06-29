Harvest Ministries collects supplies, donations

WADESBORO — Save the date for Harvest Ministries “Back to School Giveaway” on August 14.

This year Anson County teachers and educators will receive free school supplies to help prepare their classroom. Teachers can come pick up supplies at Harvest Ministries between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The goal is to raise $1,000 to purchase supplies. An anonymous donor will match any donations raised.

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1254 Wadesboro, N.C. 28170 or through Cash App using $HarvestMin.

For more information, call 704-695-2879.