Pandemic assistance available for livestock producers

ROCKINGHAM — Livestock and poultry producers can now apply for assistance for losses from insufficient access during the pandemic through the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced PLIP at a pork industry conference in Wisconsin.

Losses from depopulation of livestock and disposal of animals will be able to be recovered from eligible applicants.

Livestock and poultry producers can apply for PLIP starting July 20, 2021, by completing the FSA-620, PLIP application. Eligibility ends on Sept. 17, 2021.

The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

“Throughout the pandemic, we learned very quickly the importance and vulnerability of the supply chain to our food supply,” Vilsack said. “Many livestock producers had to make the unfortunate decision to depopulate their livestock inventory when there simply was no other option. This targeted assistance will help livestock and poultry producers that were among the hardest hit by the pandemic alleviate some financial burden from these losses.”

PLIP payments compensate participants for 80% of both the loss of the eligible livestock or poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal based on a single payment rate per head.

Visit farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/plip for a copy of the Notice of Funding Availability and more information on how to apply.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or msasser@yourdailyjournal.com.