Dr. Lynne Barbour, third from right, is shown with Summer Learning Camp Staff at Wadesboro Elementary School.

WADESBORO — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction had a jammin’ visit to Anson County last week to see Anson County Schools’ “Jump into Arts Music and Movement” program, or JAMM.

Dr. Lynne Barbour, deputy director of Learning Loss Recovery for NCDPI, traveled around Anson County’s school district to gain a better understanding of the summer learning opportunities students have. JAMM is an hands-on initiative created by Anson County Schools that engages students in the creative process by exploring connections between art, music, and movement with other subject areas. The program is led by Melody Stinson and Scarlett Ponds.

During summer learning camp, students are able to dive deeper into thematic units of study as they “travel around the world” by participating in interactive, kinesthetic, and authentic cultural learning activities. This is a nontraditional interactive space where students’ social, emotional, and physical needs are met.

Because of how impressed DPI was with JAMM, Anson County Schools was #5 in DPI’s Weekly Top 10 for the week of July 22.

“Our students have benefited greatly from this interactive program,” said Superintendent Howard McLean. “The experience of the JAMM program has and will continue to produce positive impacts on academic, social, emotional and physical development and we look forward to continuing to grow this program in the future!”