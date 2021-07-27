AHS seniors request to paint their parking spots

“Ultimately, you take care of what you have and other doors open.” — Chris Stinson, principal of Anson High School on the benefits of letting students paint their parking spots

WADESBORO — Anson High School Principal Chris Stinson on Monday presented to the Board of Education a proposal by student leadership to allow seniors to paint their parking spaces this coming year.

Nothing is yet final on whether this will be allowed, but several board members expressed interest in allowing it. The students would have to pass three of their four courses in their first semester of senior year, and there would be a $25 charge to paint. That money would be used to support other senior activities, according to Stinson.

What students can paint will be governed by the existing code of conduct, if the students’ proposal is approved. Students would receive support from the school’s art teachers and maintenance staff to paint on designated days. Each year after graduation, the students would have to paint over their spot to give the next student a clean slate, according to Stinson.

Stinson said that students have been asking for this for several years, and that he’s proud that the senior class has taken the initiative to make it happen.

“We will watch it very closely, oversee it, but our best hope is it’s something that continues for senior classes to come,” Stinson said. “Ultimately, you take care of what you have and other doors open.”

Board Member Mike Turner said he liked the examples Stinson showed of what had been done by students in other districts. Board Member Gay Lookabill said this proposal could provide a boost to school spirit.

“I think it’s very good — it could give [the seniors] a spark, give them some pride,” Lookabill said.

Stinson said the money from the fees to allow students to paint could go towards senior field day, prom, or even be used to help out a senior who fell on hard times.

The proposal will likely be considered at the board’s continued portion of their Monday meeting, which will be held on Aug. 5, or another time between this meeting and Aug. 21, which Stinson has targeted to be the first paint day.

Following discussion from the board, Stinson said they would take steps to make sure that the paint would be able to withstand hurricane-force weather for the semester.

To support the Anson Record, subscribe at https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe or call 704-694-2161.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.