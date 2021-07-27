An example of Big Toys Direct’s ride-on toys for children between the ages of 2-5.

WADESBORO — Big Toys Direct has purchased the former Walmart building on Highway 74 in Wadesboro, the company announced July 22.

Based in Modesto, California, Big Toys Direct (BTD) distributes ride-on electric toys for children. Their products include child-sized Lamborghinis, and other luxury cars targeted at children between the ages of two and five.

It’s unclear how much the company has paid for the building, though it was listed for sale at $2.73 million. With the purchase of the property, the company has at its disposal 158,000 square feet of indoor space and 20 acres of land.

This building will serve as BTD’s east coast distribution hub, according to John Marek, director of Anson County Economic Development, in addition to the company’s two warehouse and distribution facilities in California.

Marek said that a representative of the company told him that they will begin work on the building in the fall, and that they anticipate beginning the hiring process and distribution of products. BTD was founded in 2010.

Over 200 people lost their jobs when Walmart closed its doors on April 3, 2020. Walmart offered employees the opportunity to relocate, while other local organizations stepped in to help the newly unemployed including South Piedmont Community College, AnsonEDP and the Anson County Chamber of Commerce.

The Town of Wadesboro feared this closure would cause a decrease in sales tax revenue and reduced their revenue projections by 25% for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Luckily, the town and community stepped up in buying local, keeping the sales tax revenue on par with previous years.