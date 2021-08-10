NCSBI arrests man wanted for attempted murder

WADESBORO — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man who was wanted by the Wadesboro Police Department for attempted murder and an armed robbery.

Henry Walker, 62, of Monroe, who is listed as homeless, is charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is held at the Anson County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

According to Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer, Walker robbed a resident of a home on Salisbury Street in Wadesboro on July 13. He allegedly stole money and controlled substances, fired his weapon and then fled to Burlington where he was located. Spencer did not respond when asked hot the victim sustained the injury.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Walker served nearly 13 years in prison starting in November 1990 following a conviction for one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.