Police nab chase suspect with K-9, drones

WADESBORO — On Feb. 26 at 12:40 a.m., officers with the Wadesboro Police Department responded to the Speedway on East Caswell Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The caller reported a make had taken his red Hyundai Elantra and fled westbound on U.S. Highway 71, they said.

According to a media release from WPD, a patrol sergeant responding to the area located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but when emergency lights were activated, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

Officials said the suspect struck the partol vehicle twice during the chase, causing damage.

The pursuit continued through Anson County, including the towns of Polkton and Peachland, and into Union County, including the towns of Marshville, Wingate and Monroe. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s office successfully deployed “stop sticks” on the toll road near the Monroe/Unionville exit, disabling the vehicle, they said.

The suspect, IDed as 48-year-old Robert Bryan Sexton, fled the disabled car and ran into a wooded area where the Monroe Police and Union County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter and deployed both K-9 tracking and a drone.

Sexton was apprehended without further incident, they said. He has been charged with Felony Flee to Elude with a Motor Vehicle, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard, and Failure to Report an Accident.

“Robert Bryan Sexton was released from custody in Hoke County on February 25, 2026, just one day prior to this incident,” said WPD officials. “Sexton was on active probation at the time these offenses occurred.”

“Individuals who choose to continue engaging in criminal activity, especially those who endanger law enforcement officers and the public, will be held accountable,” they said. “The Wadesboro Police Department remains committed to protecting this community and will continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure those who threaten public safety are taken into custody.”