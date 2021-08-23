Wadesboro man sentenced in domestic violence case by Scotland Co. court

LAURINBURG — After a four-day trial, a Wadesboro man was sentenced to a minimum of 146 months and a maximum of 188 months in prison by Superior Court Judge R. Kent Harrell.

That sentence will run consecutively with a minimum of 16 months and maximum of 24 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Trayon Antwan Teal, 38, was found guilty last week of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault and two counts of injury to personal property.

Those charges stem from a domestic violence case involving a 30-year-old female and 13-year-old boy. The case was investigated by Laurinburg PD Detective Jamie Laviner.

This was the first case tried in Scotland County since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Crimes of domestic violence impact not only the individuals directly involved, but also innocent children and our community at large,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders. “This case is but one example of our office’s tireless commitment to protecting these victims and ensuring justice is served.”

The trial was tried by Assistant District Attorney Jamie Adams.

