Anson Record hires new reporter

WADESBORO — The Anson Record has hired a recent University of Georgia grad as its new staff reporter.

Hannah Barron, 21, hails from the Athens area, previously worked as an editorial intern for the alumni publication at UGA, the Georgia Magazine, and as a contributor for the Her Campus chapter at UGA.

“I’m really honored to have this opportunity,” Barron said. “This is my first local newspaper outside of the college scene to really immerse myself in and further my skills in the media industry. Anson is a great community with great people, and I look forward to building relationships within the community and increasing the paper’s network.

“I want to show the beauty and the arts in small town life, and I can’t wait to seek out the next story,” she continued. “The county may be small, but that doesn’t mean our stories and hearts are.”

Barron embarked on her journalism career at UGA by taking classes on entertainment and new media. Her background includes experience with graphics, creating the editorial design for the Los Angeles artist collective Casa Alta’s Strictly Magazine Issue #1 and branding for various UGA organizations. She also gained digital video production experience by producing short films.

Barron graduated in Spring 2021. When she’s not reporting, you can find her writing poetry, seeking out cute animals, talking in-depth about television and theatre, or debating whether to watch NCIS or Cupcake Wars for the umpteenth time.

Publisher Brian Bloom said he’s excited to see what she can do for the paper and for the Anson County community.

“I know Anson Countians will enjoy meeting, and working with Hannah,” Bloom said. “We are excited about her desire to report on the people and stories of the region.”

Barron wants to provide Anson with truthful, representative media.

“Media needs to have accuracy and reflect all interests. Media also needs to provide authentic representation of all voices, making sure everyone is heard and everyone’s voice matters. So much media is not that these days, and I want to create the needed change,” Barron said. “I vow to provide Anson with accurate reporting that captures all voices and beliefs, letting people know that they are what makes the press exist. We couldn’t do it without our people, so why not reflect the people in the most accurate way possible?”

Hannah Barron can be reached at abarron@ansonrecord.com or 910-817-2668.