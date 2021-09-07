Triad Barber School’s celebrates one-year anniversary

Triad Barber School celebrated its one year anniversary on Sept. 1, and last week graduated its first Anson County resident.

Marcell Robinson, who graduated on Sept. 3, is the school’s second graduate overall and first from Anson. Triad Barber School and Shop provides opportunities for Anson County residents to learn barber skills and the business trade while they work in an immersive environment with Wadesboro customers. Triad provides Wadesboro with affordable, great haircuts and students with a great education.

Owner Garrett Snuggs said that he opened up the barber school so men and women in Anson and surrounding communities could have and have the opportunity to learn the trade and ultimately have careers. Snuggs has significant background as a barber after doing hair for 22 years, first at Eugene Flowers in 2000 then at his own barbershop, Tite Cutz, in 2005 down the street from where Triad is now.

Snuggs says his favorite part about owning and teaching at Triad is “providing the opportunity.”

“Seeing people develop both skills and professionally is very meaningful to me,” Snuggs said.

For more information on Triad or signing up for classes, reach them at 704-465-2104 or triadbarberschool2020@gmail.com.