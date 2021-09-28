Read, drink, repeat: Las Amigas donates water to students

Photo courtesy of Las Amigas Elizabeth Kersey, Judy Simon & Curtis Hall delivered bottled water to Morven Elementary School.

MORVEN — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. has continued its partnership with Morven Elementary School by participating in a “Quench the Thirst” project.

On Friday, September 24, 2021, the organization donated 720 bottles of water to meet the needs of Morven Elementary School students.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to avoid high-touched surfaces like water fountains that are typically used multiple times throughout a school day. Research has shown that water gives the brain the electrical energy for all brain functions, including thought and memory processes. By donating bottled water, the organization is not only quenching thirst, they are helping improve the quality of life for the students of Morven Elementary School.

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. is a local, nonprofit group that provides educational and other social activities designed to improve the Anson County community. There are fourteen members: Pat McCoy, Elizabeth Kersey, Winnie Bennett, Marilynn Bennett, Joletha Little, Johnie Pettiford, Judy Simon, Beulah Pratt, Samantha Douglas, Shunee McRae, Arnnette Taylor, Kristen Mims, Elizabeth Kilgo and Quantelya Johnson.