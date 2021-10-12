Man convicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

WADESBORO — During the October 4, 2021 session of Anson County Criminal Superior Court, a jury returned verdicts of guilty against defendant Mark Jones on the charges of first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, felony larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The trial lasted for 3 days and was tried by Assistant District Attorney Mr. T. Matthew Victory. Detective Shane Drake with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case that involved an armed home invasion of three victims an adult male, adult female and a 6-year-old child.

This was the first criminal case tried in Anson County since the COVID-19 Pandemic and the newly formed District 21 which includes Anson, Richmond and Scotland Counties.

“Crimes that involve violence and especially those that involve the use of dangerous weapons are priorities for prosecution in my office,” said District Attorney Reece Saunders. “We will fight for appropriate prison sentences.”

The Honorable Stephan R. Futrell presided over the case and sentenced Jones to a minimum of 292 months and a maximum of 400 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections which converts to not less than 24.3 years and no more than 33.3 years.