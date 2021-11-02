Animal shelter, coffee shop collab on pet costume contest

WADESBORO — The Anson County Animal Shelter hosted their second annual pet costume contest at Speckled Paw as part of their Halloween festivities. Animals from the shelter and Anson families participated.

Animals completed a model runway of their costumes, with the Anson Record and Speckled Paw barista Corey Lowery as judges. Prizes were awarded based upon judges’ or overall vote and popular vote. Categories for judging included execution, creativity, and more.

“We had a really great turn out,” said Lowery. “I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the pets come in and their owners explaining the costumes.”

Six contestants competed, and Animal Shelter Director Maureen Lett brought her two dogs, Pumpkin and Raleigh, in costume (as Dumbo and Mrs. Doubtfire) for audience support. The six contestants were Speckled Paw’s own Julia as a bag of Brazilian coffee beans (representing the family business ran by the Poplins), the Edwards family’s Bowzer as Iron Man, Mary Moore’s Scooter as a circus master, Mary Moore’s Max as Chewbacca, Mary Moore’s foster kitten Stevie who alternated between pumpkin and sea creature, and the animal shelter’s Lilly, one of the dogs up for adoption, as a unicorn.

Scooter won first place, with Bowzer and Julia tying for second and third place. Their prizes included treats, stuffed toys, and fun items for the humans.

Lett thought the event went well, and said “everyone had fun.”

The pet costume contest was a way for the community to celebrate Halloween and connect with one another, as well as raise awareness about local businesses and rescue animals looking for their forever homes.

The shelter hopes to do another event with Speckled Paw for the holiday season, bringing animals and Santa together. The shelter is currently at full capacity with many animals searching for their families. If interested in adopting or volunteering to help with the intake, please contact the shelter at (704) 994-2738 or visit them at 7257 Old US Hwy 74 in Polkton.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.