School board to meet Nov. 22

The Anson County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 22, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Anson County Schools’ Administrative Board Room located at 320 Camden Road, Wadesboro, NC.

The closed session will begin immediately after the opening of the meeting at 4:00 p.m. Open session to the public will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be live-streamed on our Anson County Schools’ YouTube Channel for the public to view.

Masks will be required for visitors.

If the public wishes to sign up for public comment, they can sign up in-person or go to the public comment link on our website at www.ansonschools.org to sign up. Public comment sign-up will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.