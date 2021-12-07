Deck the streets: Christmas parade brings joy to Wadesboro

WADESBORO — The streets of uptown were packed with Christmas cheer on Dec. 2 as Uptown Wadesboro hosted its annual Christmas parade.

The parade started on Morven Road, proceeded to Washington Street and Martin Street, and finished on Green Street.

Many groups participated including HOLLA!, Studio 256, Anson Rescue Squad, and Anson High School’s JROTC.

“I am thrilled that we were able to have the parade this year. It’s a great event for families and young children. Kids are really excited to be able to participate again and show off their skills,” said Carolina Goins of the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Wadesboro Councilman Chipper Long, who emceed the procession, also noted how great it was to see children participating.

“I was honored to be the MC and I think that all of the participants did a great job!” Long said. “It was wonderful to see the turnout. I especially liked the floats and groups that featured our young people. They are our future and it was so wonderful to see them out and representing.”

The parade also featured some special guests, like the Grinch.

“[It’s] not much of a stretch for me since it allowed me to combine the prankster side of my personality with the silly and childlike nuances of it,” said Elizabeth Oliver who donned the Christmas villain’s persona for the parade. “I really got a kick out of the audience, waving and smiling while those scared made me chuckle. And those yelling, ‘Why did you steal Christmas?!?’”

“It was much more fun than I anticipated and I would recommend that everyone be in a parade at some point in their life,” she added.

The Grinch wasn’t the only one to come all the way from Whoville. Cindy Lou Who also participated in the parade, with a real-life Max in tow.

“It was a great opportunity to be a part of the parade as Cindy Lou Who,” said Anson County Animal Shelter’s Jackie Ussery.

The parade brought the holiday season to Wadesboro, showcasing how Anson County decks the halls.

“This parade is just another reason why I love this community so much,” Long said.

