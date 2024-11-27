WADESBORO — Deep Creek Baptist Church held “Christmas at the Creek” Saturday, with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus, who dropped by to take pictures with the kids.

In addition to meeting the Clauses, attendees were treated to a bow-making station, Christmas music, games, a horse drawn carriage and plenty of vendors providing delicious food and beverages. Also available were fresh Christmas greenery for decorative holiday wreaths and garland.

This year, Deep Creek Baptist church showed their support for Anson’s local Christmas legend, Kevin Tucker. Guests of the event were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the annual Kevin Tucker Memorial Toy Drive.