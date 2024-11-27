UNION — Representative Mark and Lisa Brody of Monroe, NC will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on November 29, 2024.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, they were married at Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church on November 29, 1974 and resided in Wisconsin until they chose to make North Carolina their new home in 1996.

Mark and Lisa are proud parents of 3 daughters; Nicole (Jayme) Pluer Brody of Milwaukee, Nancy Brooks and Neva (Matt) Helms both of Monroe. Additionally, they are blessed with 3 grandchildren.

Mark serves in the North Carolina General Assembly as State Representative for District 55, which encompasses most of Union and all of Anson County.

They plan to mark this occasion with a small family gathering.