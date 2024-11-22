WADESBORO — Newly elected district 7 Anson County Commissioner, Joshua Ellerbe, was arrested Thursday, November 7 in Albemarle and charged with DWI.

Ellerbe was elected November 5 to fill the district 7 seat left vacant by Anson County’s longest serving commissioner, Harold C. Smith’s retirement.

Police reports from the incident indicate the commissioner elect refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test when requested to do so by law enforcement at the scene.

“This isn’t something you [the Anson Record] needs to do, but rather it’s something you want to do because it’s a story to gain attention from,” said Ellerbe in a released statement to the Anson Record when contacted for comment. ”As it pertains to the recent situation, my lawyer has advised that I refrain from comment on the pending allegations. It’s not what people assume it to be and I still look forward to serving Anson County to the best of my ability,” he added.

Current Commissioner Chair Jamie Caudle says he does not believe the alleged conduct of Ellerbe is becoming of a commissioner, should the allegations prove true, though he respects the rights of Mr. Ellerbe to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“The County really doesn’t have a say… only the constituents can prohibit him from holding the office of commissioner,” says Caudle, adding he wishes the incoming commissioner the best of luck moving forward.