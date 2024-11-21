WADESBORO — At approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 1, a deputy with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male suspect going by the singular name of “Julius,” or “Grape Juice” allegedly threatening an occupant of a residence on Finch Lane with a firearm before running off with the victim’s TV.

Reports state the victim told the deputy the suspect came over to the home and demanded entry regarding “unsettled debts owed to him.”

When the victim said the owner of the residence was away, the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded the victim disconnect a large flat screen Hisense TV from the wall. The TV was valued at $150, officials said.

According to reports, the victim said the suspect loaded the stolen TV into the back of a white Buick La Sabre and drove away.

The case remains under investigation by the ACSO.

