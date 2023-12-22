POLKTON — The third annual Kevin Tucker Memorial Toy Drive was held at the Old Griffin building.

A native of Anson County, Tucker inspired and left an imprint on the lives of all those he knew. The event was organized by Tucker’s widow, Beverly, at Deep Creek Baptist Church, where their family faithfully attends.

Tucker embodied the spirit of Christmas everyday of his life, so much so that the phrase, ‘Live like Tuck’ came to be as synonymous with the Christmas season as the antithesis, ‘Bah-Humbug’, to those who knew him best. His passion for giving and looking past the outward to the inner soul inspired many to take up his mantle and continue to ‘live like Tuck’ all year round.

Cynthia Redfern, a fellow graduate from Anson High School class of 1989, saw information on the memorial toy drive being held in her dear friend’s honor, and knew she had to get involved. The toy drive has been held annually in Kevin Tucker’s honor for the last three years, a testament to the dedication he instilled in all those he has temporarily left behind. Donations to Deep Creek Baptist Church to keep the toy drive going every year is always welcome.

“Once I let my classmates know about the toy drive memorializing Kevin, donations started rolling in,” shares Redfern, obviously proud she can still rely on bonds forged in childhood.

“I wanted to know how best to help, so I reached out to Beverly [Tucker] and asked her the top three toys kids most want at Christmas. She answered scooters, basketballs, and footballs. From there I set up an Amazon Wish list, with a variety of toys, though I focused on the three main items Beverly suggested, and our class more than showed up,” recalls Redfern.

“Deep Creek Baptist Church and Beverly organized this event in his legacy,” said Redfern, adding that initially donated monies were used to purchase more toys from the wish list.

According to conversations Redfern has had with Kevin’s widow, Beverly feels that holding these annual toy drives “Keeps his name alive… and she wants to keep his memory alive by focusing on the things that Kevin was passionate about,” shares Redfern.

Prior to Tucker’s passing, he and his wife held many toy drives, going all out to make every year special for the children. The couple even went as far as dressing up as the famous Clauses to hand out toys.

“Kevin had a passion for Christmas as well as the reason for the season. He believed in the magic of Christmas and that every child, regardless of background, is entitled to enjoy and revel in the magic of the season with a present of their own waiting under their tree Christmas morning. He wanted to be remembered as being the living embodiment of God’s hands and feet while he was on this Earth. Kevin lived his life in a manner that represented Christ,” remembers Redfern, forever touched by the example her friend left behind.

Tucker did not just put smiles on the faces of children; he found time to work tirelessly behind the scenes in support of others.

“Kevin really stands out as a pillar from our 1989 graduate class… he was always encouraging us to get together often. He often served as chairperson, organizing several of our past reunions and get togethers. Our last reunion, before this one, was in 2019 and though he was not chairman that year, he was definitely working behind the scenes… making whatever sacrifices to ensure we [Anson High Class of 1989] were taken care of,” fondly recalls Redfern.

Due to the overwhelming plethora of toys donated for the event, children all across Anson County will wake up Christmas morning to find they too have a special present waiting on them under the tree, just the way Kevin Tucker envisioned.

