WADESBORO — Terry Helms’ battle with cancer has left him with a desire to leave a lasting message about lessons he’s learned: That life is all about the love of family and friends — and the love of doing what one enjoys, in a way that keeps one happy and fulfilled while honoring the Lord.

Helms’ cancer fight began in the summer of 2019 when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Choosing to hang his hat in Wadesboro since 2016, Helms says he feels it will be a true and lasting home for he and his wife Betty, saying he believes in Wadesboro he has made the kind of friends who will comfort and support his wife should he lose his cancer battle.

When Terry speaks of his wife he lights up, a glimmer of yesterday’s boy resurfacing in the 73 year-old’s face.

“My, well now he’s my brother-in-law, set us up on a blind date. We went to the Hungry Fisherman, it was a double date with her sister- I was so nervous I dumped an entire bowl of salad in my lap- Betty was so pretty. She’s still so pretty,” remembers Helms.

After getting married, Terry and Betty traveled around singing Gospel music as a family act along with Terry’s father-in-law.

“We both have a passion for music. I still like to sit and listen to our songs,” shares Terry, adding he finds joy in making CD copies of their music to share with others, saying it is his own special ministry for the Lord. “We have been together for half a century — I’ve been with her longer than I have been by myself,” says Terry, though he and Betty both admit their marriage has had its share of struggles.

Some of the difficulties the couple have been through are Terry’s cancer, Betty’s COPD and a terrible traffic accident where the driver of a tractor trailer fell asleep at the wheel going nearly 65 MPH when it collided with Betty’s vehicle off of 601 in 2004, nearly killing her.

Terry advises with all the divorce going on these days: “True love, if it’s really true, will never disappear. It may stretch and thin a little but it won’t never disappear.”

One of the main things Terry says he wants Ansonians to remember when he is gone is how important each and every life is and that we are each blessed with God given gifts.

“Your life is worth something to someone. We don’t all live in vain — it’s not about money or possessions — in the end it’s all about respect and love,” says Terry.

Throughout his cancer journey Terry has been forced to make many painful decisions and undergo many tiresome treatments all in the name of healthcare, but he says the worst part will be leaving his Betty behind when he goes.

“I pray to God I go first — I don’t think I could live a day without Betty,” says Terry.

Sitting by his side, Betty shakes her head emphatically, tears welling in her eyes as she says, “No. No, it’s me who can’t live without him. I pray I go first.”

On that front, the Helms recently recieved good news — Terry’s cancer is not spreading.

Even so, Terry says he desires to spend his last days listening to him and Betty sing, letting the tunes carry him away to the old days when they were both young in mind and body. An avid coin collector, Terry has a room dedicated to his hobby and also finds much joy in looking over his collection.

Both Terry and Betty are eager to express their gratitude to the church where they have found a forever spiritual home, New Home Baptist Church.

“They have really taken care of us in a powerful way — spiritually and financially,” said Terry, who said he doesn’t think he could have gotten through his cancer in as good of spirits as he has if not for the support of his church family.

“It is the most love I have ever felt inside a church in 52 years,” agreed Betty, adding, “Sometimes the Lord just taps you on the shoulder and you just know.”

Even though some days Terry finds it difficult to get himself out of bed, he still wants to make sure people know to dedicate all glory to God.

“For great is the work he has done in mine and Betty’s life,” he said.