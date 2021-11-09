Nonprofit requests more funds to continue feeding needy

“When you’re healthy, you can think better. The kids can have food to eat, but they also can just do well in school. Their bodies will also be better. I think the obesity rate will go down, hypertension, all the things that’s related to just mental wellness would be affected in a positive way if the produce boxes can continue.” - Angela Caraway, executive director of The Caraway Foundation

ELLERBE — The Caraway Foundation is in need of funding to continue supplying Anson County with free, fresh and organic produce.

The Foundation has partnered with Sandhills AGInnovation Center in Ellerbe and their local farmers to deliver produce boxes every other week to Anson municipalities. Individuals, families, and organizations then pick up these boxes at the Caraway Business Center.

“It is important to us, the Foundation, because fresh food and produce helped me [when] I had stage three colorectal cancer. Having fresh food to help I think was my success and being a survivor of that. So, it’s important to have fresh produce,” said Executive Director Angela Caraway. “Just fresh food period is important.”

The current funding through Resourceful Communities by Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation lasts until Christmas. The Caraway Foundation is only allowed up to a certain amount of money which has been stretched to provide 100 boxes of food.

The Caraway Foundation spoke with the Board of Commissioners at their November meeting about the potential funding of at least 150 boxes for 26 weeks. The Board of Commissioners have never funded a nonprofit and will set a new precedent if they choose to do so, including the possibility of reassessing other nonprofit proposals through the American Rescue Plan’s COVID-19 relief funding, according to Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood. The Board of Commissioners plan to further study the produce box proposal.

The total funding needed is $84,110 which includes the $78,000 in cost of boxes, $910 in delivery costs, and $5,200 in administration fees to run the program. They do not have the additional funding within the Foundation and have not heard back from Resourceful Communities about their request for more funding. They have also considered options such as reducing the delivery of boxes to once a month. Ultimately if they cannot receive funding, The Caraway Foundation will have to pause the program.

The produce boxes combat obesity, prevalent in Anson. North Carolina itself is already high in obesity and according to the 2018 State of the County Health Report, 38% of Anson’s adults are obese which is higher than the 30% rate in North Carolina and is higher than peer county groups such as Richmond and Montgomery. Furthermore, according to Caraway, these numbers place Anson County at #2 in obesity for the state.

“The county is very high on being one of the unhealthiest counties in the state,” Caraway said. “The assessment also shows that the county is high on diabetes, hypertension, you name it.”

Obesity is more likely to cause chronic heart conditions which can be fatal if left untreated. One cause of obesity is food insecurity and lack of access to proper nutrition, which is also prevalent in Anson and why the Caraway Foundation’s work is so critical. The SEC Hunger Research in 2016 reported 25% of the population is food insecure. Caraway also noted that there are only two grocery stories in Anson providing fresh produce, which many even on food stamps cannot afford. Those on food stamps often purchase canned goods that last longer and are much cheaper instead of opting for produce.

“[In the Anson County Health Initiative Assessment], 76% felt the lack of fresh produce was just as important as everything else,” she said. “This is important as not having a solid broadband structure in the county.”

The produce boxes provide healthy sources of nutrition for Anson County. Since its start, the partnership has delivered over 44,000 boxes.

“When you’re healthy, you can think better. The kids can have food to eat, but they also can just do well in school. Their bodies will also be better,” Caraway said. “I think the obesity rate will go down, hypertension, all the things that’s related to just mental wellness would be affected in a positive way if the produce boxes can continue.”

For more information, contact The Caraway Foundation at 704-761-4351 or by emailing them: info@thecarawayfoundation.org.

