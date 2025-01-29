HOROSCOPES

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you feel loved and appreciated this week and you would like to share those feelings with others by being supportive of their needs. Focus your attention on a close friend.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, even if you do not have anything in common with someone, you can find a way to be friends. Open a dialogue to get the ball rolling.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, accept that you cannot change some things and look for a silver lining. Soon enough you’ll come out on the other side.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, you are getting hungrier and hungrier, which makes you determined to get ahead. Just be sure this determination is balanced by a little reservation as well.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Could it be that you are in the market for some romance, Leo? If so, make a plan for rekindling the flame with a current partner or finding someone new who also is looking for love.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

Challenges may arise in your relationship this week, Virgo. A serious approach to the partnership is required by both side. Work toward resolving the situation as a couple.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, although your creative juices are flowing, some type of roadblock pops up and restricts your path. Explore ways to work around this obstacle.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, take a deep look at yourself this week, examining all facets of your personality. Instead of being judgemental of others, you may need to make some changes yourself.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, emotions are running high for you and you may not be able to focus on what needs your attention most. If you can’t get a hold of things, try delegating some of your tasks.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Be careful when listening to what another has to say, Capricorn. Read their body language instead of just their words. The two may not match up with one another.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

Opportunities you may never have expected are presenting themselves, Aquarius. Find time to process these unexpected developments and mull the best approach.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, resist hurried efforts to get to a destination without enjoying the journey. There is a lot to see along the way, so it’s best if you savor all of it while you can.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

JANUARY 19

Shawn Johnson East, Gymnast (33)

JANUARY 20

Skeet Ulrich, Actor (55)

JANUARY 21

Billy Ocean, Singer (75)

JANUARY 22

Caitlin Clark, Athlete (23)

JANUARY 23

Mariska Hargitay, Actress (61)

JANUARY 24

Daveed Diggs, Rapper (43)

JANUARY 25

Alicia Keys, Singer (44)