WADESBORO ­— Concerns are continuing to grow about a pack(s) of wild dogs roaming the genteel streets of Anson County’s suburbia.

Wadesboro resident Terry Helms, spoke before the Board of Commissioners at the meeting held on Monday, November 6, detailing the impact the roving, often violent, dog pack has had on his neighborhood.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for listening to me,” began Helms. “The issue tonight is being able to beef up animal control in the county. We have got wild dogs in our neighborhood and the police department claims that they are restricted because they have to have a 911 call or a communication call before it allows them to be able to dispatch.”

Helms would like to see Animal Control have a more direct and lasting impact on the situation by allowing Animal Control employees the right to act as their own agents. According to Helms, the current procedure is for calls concerning animals to be directed to the police department, who then must contact Animal Control.

“What my plea is tonight that we loosen that up and people can actually directly call animal control if they need something and not have to go through the police department,” said Helms in summation.

The number of current Animal Control agents is particularly worrisome to Helms who has seen what a pack of unsupervised wild dogs can do.

“We need more animal control officers, we have got two in the county, and we need to beef that up a little bit because these wild dogs are in our neighborhood,” declared Helms before turning to Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood in personal plea, “Mr. Gatewood they are in our neighborhood right now.”

Mr. Helms went on to state, “I have talked to the police I know five times and I have called them out… they don’t carry nets in their cars because they say they are police officers they are not dog catchers. The fact of it is we need to get some liberation on how to get more restrictions loosened on Animal Control that they can act as an agent on their own self and not have to be dispatched.”

“We are totally in chaos right now,” railed Helms. “With these wild animals and what I believe with my investigation is that the police know where these animals owner is but they will not disclose it to me as an individual. My car was destroyed; the side of my fender was destroyed, by wild dogs, trying to get the cats. They have killed seven cats in mine and your neighborhood,” stated Helms, again addressing Gatewood directly.

Commissioners must listen dispassionately during public addresses and refrain from speaking on the matter until time has been given to review the issue or concern.

“My time is up,” stated Helms over a shrill chorus of beeps emanating from the newly added alarm clock. “But that is my plea tonight, is for y’all to look into letting Animal Control act as their own agent and don’t have to get a report from the police department. Thank you very much,” Helms concluded.

Speaking with commissioner Gatewood following the meeting, he stated that he was, “not sure… I’m just really not sure,” about whether the issue was something commissioners could assist with or if it might be better left up to the affected areas to locally police.

“I live in Old Towne Estates while Mr. Helms lives over on Morven Rd., a full half mile from my house. I personally have not seen the wild animals,” stated Gatewood.

When asked about the recent Facebook post made by the Wadesboro Police Department reminding residents of the town’s animal ordinances, Gatewood commented, “I think the animal issue may affect select neighborhoods, or areas, like from time to time people living North of the Middle School occasionally address the board about stray cats, maybe some dogs,” Gatewood added, “Though in the town of Wadesboro not as much.”

The Police Department’s October 10 post has to date of print garnered 22 comments with 21 users re—sharing the information. Many of the issues addressed in the post regard leash and kennel laws, improper tethering, howling and barking, along with stray dog ordinances. The department cited library.municode.com as a resource for further information.

Two resident comments reflecting concern were made by Stacy Price and Jason Rigsby, both users pointing out stray animals in their area, with Price mentioning that she has lost four cats to a pack of wild dogs rampaging in her neighborhood.

“What about the ordinances for the packs of dogs that have been running loose for three years and viciously killing your citizen’s pets,” demanded Price.

“Why are there no consequences for their owners? People know who they belong to,” said Price, echoing the concerns of Helms.

Reach Lauren Monica at (704) 994-5471 or lmonica@ansonrecord.com