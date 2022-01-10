4-H kicks off robotics season

RoboWolves will compete again on January 24. Contributed photo Related Articles

WADESBORO — On Saturday, Jan. 8th, the Anson County 4-H robotics club kicked off their robotics season after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The last time the Robowolves competed was two years ago at the FIRST Robotics district competition at UNC-Pembroke and they placed first. Although going through a rebuilding season, the 3661 RoboWolves are excited about brainstorming, designing, and building a robot for this year’s competition. 4-H Club Leader and Anson Senior High science teacher, Steffany Labree, continues to do an amazing job in providing an awesome learning opportunity for youth and she is optimistic about the season. Good luck RoboWolves!

Anson County 4-H is partnering with HOLLA!, The Caraway Foundation, and The Anson County Chamber of Commerce for the fourth installment of the Anson Youth Leadership Forum series. This forum will highlight some of the small businesses in Anson County as well as a few virtual businesses that have emerged. The goal of the forum is to encourage youth to consider the entrepreneurship pathway but also to help youth understand how small businesses fit into the larger community and affect economic growth and development. This is a virtual event that will be held on Monday, Jan. 24th at 6:30 PM. Register for this event on Eventbrite at the link below.

Eventbrite Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anson-youth-leadership-forum-pt-4-tickets-227280270407.

4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin. For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact 4-H agent, Samuel Cole, Jr. at 704-694-2915.

Samuel Cole, Jr. is a 4-H agent.

