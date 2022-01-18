SPCC announces Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s List

POLKTON — South Piedmont Community College has named its students who made the President’s and Dean’s lists for fall 2021.
The college recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement with the publishing of a President’s list at the end of each semester. Students enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester hours in a given term in an approved curriculum and earning a 4.0 GPA will be placed on the President’s list. Only courses at or above the 100 level are considered in calculating eligibility for academic honor.
The students receiving honors are listed below:
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Ogechi A. Onukogu, A.G.E – Practical Nursing
Angela L. Banks, Culinary Arts Degree
Alexandra Acree, Medical Sonography Degree
Emma K. Ahern, Associate in Science
Aracely Banda, IT Business Support Degree
Leonardo T. Barber, Associate in Science
Abigail F. Benton, Associate in Arts
Jamie M. Benton, Medical Sonography Degree
Anallely I. Bonilla, Associate in General Education
Corinna N. Bonilla, Paralegal Technology
William E. Bovilsky, Associate in Science
Abigail Brame, Associate in Arts
Allyson F. Brigham, Business Administration Degree
Lauren A. Brown, Business Administration Degree
Yusuf A. Cheema, Associate in Arts
Erik T. Christensen, Mechatronics Engineering Technology Degree
Ian Clark, Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate)
Rachel S. Coleman, Associate in Arts
Amber D. Collins, Accounting and Finance Degree
Greyson G. Collins, Associate in Arts
Matthew L. Couick, Welding Technology
Elizabeth G. Dalrymple, Associate in Arts
Elijah Daniels, Business Administration-Enhanced CTE Certificate
Adrianna Delgado, Associate in Arts
Ethan O. Doby, IT Systems Security Degree
Braden W. Driver, Associate in Engineering
Evan J. Emerson, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree
Nathan C. Emerson, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Brandon K. Fleming, Welding Technology
Veronica Gallego, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts
Gracie Goldberg, Business Administration Degree
Blake Harold, Business Administration Entrepreneurship Degree
Jahnia Harrigan, Associate in Arts
Humza Hassan, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Alex S. Helms, Mechanical Engineering-Engineering Pathway Degree
Mauro R. Hernandez, Accounting and Finance Degree
Rebecca D. Huntley, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Nicole Iancu, Associate in Arts
Sally A. James, Medical Sonography Degree
Kc M. Jennings, Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate)
John A. Kendall, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Kelis Kennedy, Human Services Technology Degree
Eva G. Knepp, College Transfer Pathway – AS
Joseph D. Kreger, IT Information Systems Degree
Alexandra W. Lacombe, Digital Media Degree
Kathryn L. Landon, Associate in Arts
Emma G. Lankford, Associate in Arts
David A. Leonard, Business Administration Degree
Michael S. Leonard, Business Administration Degree
Jordan Loftis, Associate in General Education-Nursing
Erin N. Lookabill, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Samantha R. Maki, Associate in Arts
Sutton C. McAlister, Business Administration Degree
Grace McClain, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree
Allan Mejia, Associate in Arts Early College
Charliey Melchor-Aguilera, Automotive Systems Technology
Kevese C. Michael, Associate in Science
Peter Miller, Associate Degree Nursing
Brissa Miranda, Associate in Arts
Kasper S. Moran, Associate in Arts
Grace V. Morris, Associate in Science
Heather O’Leary, Systems Security Certificate
Austin J. Parker, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree
Devraj J. Patel, Associate in Arts
Manav S. Patel, Associate in Arts Early College
Graeson A. Peake, Associate in Arts-Wingate
John N. Pendleton, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts
Caleb D. Peters, Associate in Arts
Emily E. Pitoniak, Associate in Science
James M. Plunkett, Business Administration Degree
Samantha L. Pressley, Associate in Science
Gabriela Quintana Ocampo, Associate in Arts
Brady A. Rastia, Business Administration Degree
Bella C. Roberts, Associate in Arts-Wingate
Hector J. Santos-Jimenez, Digital Media Degree
Aryan Shah, Associate in Science
Vidhi Shah, Associate in Arts
Tristan Shea, Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate)
Elizabeth C. Shuck, College Transfer Pathway – AS
Mallory B. Sikes, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Mallory E. Small, Associate in General Education-Nursing
Carley M. Smith, Medical Sonography Degree
Tiffiny A. Starr, A.G.E. – EMS Paramedic Bridge
Emma K. Steagall, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Harley Stegall, Associate in Arts
Matthew K. Stein, Associate in Science
Gracie Stinson, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Ashley B. Stocks, Associate in General Education-Nursing
Kyle M. Stokes, Associate in Arts
Stephen M. Story, IT Systems Security Degree
Elvina Tosoyeva, Associate in Arts Early College
Makenna Tracy, Associate in Arts
Cameron B. Turner, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Degree
Campbell P. Turner, Associate in Arts
Claudia J. Tyson, Medical Sonography Degree
Jesenia Vaca Rodriguez, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography
Langdon W. Walker, Automotive Systems Technology
Abbey L. Wright, Paralegal Technology
Alex L. Wyatt, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree
DEAN’S LIST
Hayley M. Grissom, Medical Assisting Diploma
Richard A. Baker, Associate in Arts
Grayson A. Flack, Associate in Arts
Daniel L. Ayres, Electrical Systems Degree
Kyra E. Huerfano, Medical Sonography Degree
Leroy S. Pallante, Industrial Systems Machining Certificate
Bianca Zaffarese, Medical Sonography Degree
Darby L. Price, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography
Lora Price, Associate in Arts Early College
Stacey D. Fields, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree
Camryn J. Martin, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Luke G. McWhorter, Criminal Justice Technology
Andrei J. Moubarak, Associate in Arts
Madelyn A. Santos, Associate in Arts
Niclas Kerger, Associate in Arts
Daniel Baker, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree
Allyson Glaze, Digital Media Degree
Jessica E. Guion, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree
Kaili B. Arnold, Associate in Science
Aidan A. Lee, Mechanical Engineering – Mechanical Pathway Degree
Chloe Trull, Associate in Science
Jonas Valenzuela, Associate in Engineering
Colby S. Trumbo, Industrial Systems Technology – Machining Pathway Degree
Maria G. Avalos Guzman, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography
Katherine E. Baer, Early Childhood Education-Practitioner Degree
Sonia J. Leon-Ramirez, Accounting and Finance Degree
Elisa B. Whitley, Associate in Arts
Luke P. Wickersham, Associate in Arts
Caleb M. Cox, College Transfer Pathway – AE
Daniel J. Michalak, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree
Madalyn I. Dean, Business Administration Entrepreneurship Degree
Haley Juarez-Melgar, Business Administration Degree
Emily Karpovich, Medical Sonography Degree
Marisa Keating, Medical Sonography Degree
Jessica R. Lamantia, Business Administration Entrepreneurship Degree
Jada M. McClain, Associate in Arts
Ruth R. Millan Moran, Business Administration Degree
Alexander P. Patel, Associate in Arts
Caroline Rotela, Associate in Arts
Yamila Sami-Geng, Associate in Arts
Miranda Santana, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts
Hannah Turner, Associate in Arts Early College
Rachel E. Hill, Associate in Arts
Lasheika T. Coleman, Associate in Arts
Andrew J. Norris, Associate in Arts
Andrew S. Cox, Associate in Science
Matthew Gravely, Associate in Science
Gavin High, Associate in Arts
Ethan D. Murray, AC, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Diploma
Jacob K. Rhoads, Associate in Science
Chloe E. Small, Associate in Arts-Wingate
Riley K. Thomas, Associate in Science
Victoria A. Bernash, Associate in Arts
Willow R. Gebbia, Associate in Arts
David Hines, Associate in Arts
Brooklyn C. Martin, Associate in Arts
Kayla Norris, Associate in Arts
Kevin Picazo-Gonzalez, Associate in Arts
Makiah Shipman, Associate in Arts
Addison P. Smith, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography
Bailey M. Winfield, Associate in Arts
Hunter B. Morris, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Degree
Diem Ngo, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography
Kinyotta K. Moss, Associate in Arts
Quatavis D. Liles, Associate in Arts
Austin A. Dial, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Degree
MacKay E. Burr, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Anna Edwards, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Michael A. Turner, IT Information Systems Degree
Elizabeth C. Clark, Business Administration Degree
Madeline G. Crotts, Associate in Arts
Phoebe M. Davis, Associate in Arts
Carrie L. Joplin, Paralegal Technology
Kalee N. Sykes, Paralegal Technology
Claudia F. Hill, College Transfer Pathway – AA
Chloe Jackson, Associate in Arts
Destiny S. Little, Medical Assisting Diploma
Elizabeth Stratton, Associate in Science
Roy P. Jones, Associate in Arts
Chris M. King, IT Information Systems Degree
Mason L. Chance, Industrial Systems Technology – Machining Pathway Degree
Alexandra A. Blake, Medical Assisting Diploma
Breyah Brown, Associate in Arts Early College
Rebecca M. Altman, Medical Billing and Coding Degree
Brittany M. Chastain, Associate in Science
Abigayle D. Havard, Associate in Science-Wingate
Emily R. Herring, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree
Jana L. Jackson, Associate in Arts
Evan C. Jezek, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree
Mallory A. Melton, Associate in General Education-Nursing
Jonathan D. Watson, Digital Media Degree
To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.