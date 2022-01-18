SPCC announces Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s List

POLKTON — South Piedmont Community College has named its students who made the President’s and Dean’s lists for fall 2021.

The college recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement with the publishing of a President’s list at the end of each semester. Students enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester hours in a given term in an approved curriculum and earning a 4.0 GPA will be placed on the President’s list. Only courses at or above the 100 level are considered in calculating eligibility for academic honor.

The students receiving honors are listed below:

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Ogechi A. Onukogu, A.G.E – Practical Nursing

Angela L. Banks, Culinary Arts Degree

Alexandra Acree, Medical Sonography Degree

Emma K. Ahern, Associate in Science

Aracely Banda, IT Business Support Degree

Leonardo T. Barber, Associate in Science

Abigail F. Benton, Associate in Arts

Jamie M. Benton, Medical Sonography Degree

Anallely I. Bonilla, Associate in General Education

Corinna N. Bonilla, Paralegal Technology

William E. Bovilsky, Associate in Science

Abigail Brame, Associate in Arts

Allyson F. Brigham, Business Administration Degree

Lauren A. Brown, Business Administration Degree

Yusuf A. Cheema, Associate in Arts

Erik T. Christensen, Mechatronics Engineering Technology Degree

Ian Clark, Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate)

Rachel S. Coleman, Associate in Arts

Amber D. Collins, Accounting and Finance Degree

Greyson G. Collins, Associate in Arts

Matthew L. Couick, Welding Technology

Elizabeth G. Dalrymple, Associate in Arts

Elijah Daniels, Business Administration-Enhanced CTE Certificate

Adrianna Delgado, Associate in Arts

Ethan O. Doby, IT Systems Security Degree

Braden W. Driver, Associate in Engineering

Evan J. Emerson, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree

Nathan C. Emerson, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Brandon K. Fleming, Welding Technology

Veronica Gallego, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts

Gracie Goldberg, Business Administration Degree

Blake Harold, Business Administration Entrepreneurship Degree

Jahnia Harrigan, Associate in Arts

Humza Hassan, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Alex S. Helms, Mechanical Engineering-Engineering Pathway Degree

Mauro R. Hernandez, Accounting and Finance Degree

Rebecca D. Huntley, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Nicole Iancu, Associate in Arts

Sally A. James, Medical Sonography Degree

Kc M. Jennings, Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate)

John A. Kendall, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Kelis Kennedy, Human Services Technology Degree

Eva G. Knepp, College Transfer Pathway – AS

Joseph D. Kreger, IT Information Systems Degree

Alexandra W. Lacombe, Digital Media Degree

Kathryn L. Landon, Associate in Arts

Emma G. Lankford, Associate in Arts

David A. Leonard, Business Administration Degree

Michael S. Leonard, Business Administration Degree

Jordan Loftis, Associate in General Education-Nursing

Erin N. Lookabill, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Samantha R. Maki, Associate in Arts

Sutton C. McAlister, Business Administration Degree

Grace McClain, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree

Allan Mejia, Associate in Arts Early College

Charliey Melchor-Aguilera, Automotive Systems Technology

Kevese C. Michael, Associate in Science

Peter Miller, Associate Degree Nursing

Brissa Miranda, Associate in Arts

Kasper S. Moran, Associate in Arts

Grace V. Morris, Associate in Science

Heather O’Leary, Systems Security Certificate

Austin J. Parker, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree

Devraj J. Patel, Associate in Arts

Manav S. Patel, Associate in Arts Early College

Graeson A. Peake, Associate in Arts-Wingate

John N. Pendleton, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts

Caleb D. Peters, Associate in Arts

Emily E. Pitoniak, Associate in Science

James M. Plunkett, Business Administration Degree

Samantha L. Pressley, Associate in Science

Gabriela Quintana Ocampo, Associate in Arts

Brady A. Rastia, Business Administration Degree

Bella C. Roberts, Associate in Arts-Wingate

Hector J. Santos-Jimenez, Digital Media Degree

Aryan Shah, Associate in Science

Vidhi Shah, Associate in Arts

Tristan Shea, Basic Law Enforcement Training (Certificate)

Elizabeth C. Shuck, College Transfer Pathway – AS

Mallory B. Sikes, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Mallory E. Small, Associate in General Education-Nursing

Carley M. Smith, Medical Sonography Degree

Tiffiny A. Starr, A.G.E. – EMS Paramedic Bridge

Emma K. Steagall, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Harley Stegall, Associate in Arts

Matthew K. Stein, Associate in Science

Gracie Stinson, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Ashley B. Stocks, Associate in General Education-Nursing

Kyle M. Stokes, Associate in Arts

Stephen M. Story, IT Systems Security Degree

Elvina Tosoyeva, Associate in Arts Early College

Makenna Tracy, Associate in Arts

Cameron B. Turner, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Degree

Campbell P. Turner, Associate in Arts

Claudia J. Tyson, Medical Sonography Degree

Jesenia Vaca Rodriguez, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography

Langdon W. Walker, Automotive Systems Technology

Abbey L. Wright, Paralegal Technology

Alex L. Wyatt, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree

DEAN’S LIST

Hayley M. Grissom, Medical Assisting Diploma

Richard A. Baker, Associate in Arts

Grayson A. Flack, Associate in Arts

Daniel L. Ayres, Electrical Systems Degree

Kyra E. Huerfano, Medical Sonography Degree

Leroy S. Pallante, Industrial Systems Machining Certificate

Bianca Zaffarese, Medical Sonography Degree

Darby L. Price, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography

Lora Price, Associate in Arts Early College

Stacey D. Fields, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree

Camryn J. Martin, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Luke G. McWhorter, Criminal Justice Technology

Andrei J. Moubarak, Associate in Arts

Madelyn A. Santos, Associate in Arts

Niclas Kerger, Associate in Arts

Daniel Baker, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree

Allyson Glaze, Digital Media Degree

Jessica E. Guion, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree

Kaili B. Arnold, Associate in Science

Aidan A. Lee, Mechanical Engineering – Mechanical Pathway Degree

Chloe Trull, Associate in Science

Jonas Valenzuela, Associate in Engineering

Colby S. Trumbo, Industrial Systems Technology – Machining Pathway Degree

Maria G. Avalos Guzman, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography

Katherine E. Baer, Early Childhood Education-Practitioner Degree

Sonia J. Leon-Ramirez, Accounting and Finance Degree

Elisa B. Whitley, Associate in Arts

Luke P. Wickersham, Associate in Arts

Caleb M. Cox, College Transfer Pathway – AE

Daniel J. Michalak, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree

Madalyn I. Dean, Business Administration Entrepreneurship Degree

Haley Juarez-Melgar, Business Administration Degree

Emily Karpovich, Medical Sonography Degree

Marisa Keating, Medical Sonography Degree

Jessica R. Lamantia, Business Administration Entrepreneurship Degree

Jada M. McClain, Associate in Arts

Ruth R. Millan Moran, Business Administration Degree

Alexander P. Patel, Associate in Arts

Caroline Rotela, Associate in Arts

Yamila Sami-Geng, Associate in Arts

Miranda Santana, Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts

Hannah Turner, Associate in Arts Early College

Rachel E. Hill, Associate in Arts

Lasheika T. Coleman, Associate in Arts

Andrew J. Norris, Associate in Arts

Andrew S. Cox, Associate in Science

Matthew Gravely, Associate in Science

Gavin High, Associate in Arts

Ethan D. Murray, AC, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Diploma

Jacob K. Rhoads, Associate in Science

Chloe E. Small, Associate in Arts-Wingate

Riley K. Thomas, Associate in Science

Victoria A. Bernash, Associate in Arts

Willow R. Gebbia, Associate in Arts

David Hines, Associate in Arts

Brooklyn C. Martin, Associate in Arts

Kayla Norris, Associate in Arts

Kevin Picazo-Gonzalez, Associate in Arts

Makiah Shipman, Associate in Arts

Addison P. Smith, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography

Bailey M. Winfield, Associate in Arts

Hunter B. Morris, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Degree

Diem Ngo, A.G.E. – Medical Sonography

Kinyotta K. Moss, Associate in Arts

Quatavis D. Liles, Associate in Arts

Austin A. Dial, Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology Degree

MacKay E. Burr, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Anna Edwards, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Michael A. Turner, IT Information Systems Degree

Elizabeth C. Clark, Business Administration Degree

Madeline G. Crotts, Associate in Arts

Phoebe M. Davis, Associate in Arts

Carrie L. Joplin, Paralegal Technology

Kalee N. Sykes, Paralegal Technology

Claudia F. Hill, College Transfer Pathway – AA

Chloe Jackson, Associate in Arts

Destiny S. Little, Medical Assisting Diploma

Elizabeth Stratton, Associate in Science

Roy P. Jones, Associate in Arts

Chris M. King, IT Information Systems Degree

Mason L. Chance, Industrial Systems Technology – Machining Pathway Degree

Alexandra A. Blake, Medical Assisting Diploma

Breyah Brown, Associate in Arts Early College

Rebecca M. Altman, Medical Billing and Coding Degree

Brittany M. Chastain, Associate in Science

Abigayle D. Havard, Associate in Science-Wingate

Emily R. Herring, Early Childhood Education – Transfer Degree

Jana L. Jackson, Associate in Arts

Evan C. Jezek, IT Game and Simulation Programming Degree

Mallory A. Melton, Associate in General Education-Nursing

Jonathan D. Watson, Digital Media Degree

