Making memories in the snow

ANSON COUNTY — Anson had another snow storm within a week of Winter Storm Izzy, getting about four inches of snow.

Anson County Emergency Services and North Carolina Department of Transportation worked to clear the roads of snow and ice.

As of Sunday, both Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric restored all power outages.

Anson County Schools canceled classes on Monday, Jan. 24, and announced a two-hour delay for Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to continued ice on the roadways. “This delay will allow our bus drivers, student drivers, staff and parents daylight as they begin to travel to school tomorrow,” read their social media statement. Roads that may cause concern include Randall Road, McRae Road, Vintage Road, Clark Mountain Road, and Lowery Road.

Families did take the opportunity to enjoy the snow, and they sent in their photos which are included.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.