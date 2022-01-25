Making memories in the snow

January 25, 2022 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
Hannah Barron Staff Writer
The Shavers enjoy sledding in the snow.

<p>Anson got lots of snow!</p> <p>Hannah Barron | Anson Record</p>

Anson got lots of snow!

<p>Yell Angelica made a mini “snow owl.”</p> <p>Contributed photo</p>

Yell Angelica made a mini “snow owl.”

<p>Jim Benton and his grandchildren made a massive snowman in Lilesville!</p> <p>Contributed photo</p>

Jim Benton and his grandchildren made a massive snowman in Lilesville!

<p>Anson EMS got hit with snow.</p> <p>Contributed photo</p>

Anson EMS got hit with snow.

<p>The county looks pretty with snow!</p> <p>Contributed photo</p>

The county looks pretty with snow!

ANSON COUNTY — Anson had another snow storm within a week of Winter Storm Izzy, getting about four inches of snow.

Anson County Emergency Services and North Carolina Department of Transportation worked to clear the roads of snow and ice.

As of Sunday, both Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric restored all power outages.

Anson County Schools canceled classes on Monday, Jan. 24, and announced a two-hour delay for Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to continued ice on the roadways. “This delay will allow our bus drivers, student drivers, staff and parents daylight as they begin to travel to school tomorrow,” read their social media statement. Roads that may cause concern include Randall Road, McRae Road, Vintage Road, Clark Mountain Road, and Lowery Road.

Families did take the opportunity to enjoy the snow, and they sent in their photos which are included.

