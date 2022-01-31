The Anson Youth Choir is accepting singers

Related Articles

In association with the Anson Singers, the Anson Youth Choir will begin rehearsals at the First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Emily Privette and Gail Litaker will lead the project. Privette wants “so much to have this choir be a light for our children.”

The choir will practice Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 pm with a spring concert date to be determined. Children in fourth grade through twelfth grade are eligible to participate. Masks are required.

For questions, call (704) 475-0491. Join the group’s private Facebook page here.

