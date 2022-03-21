The Anson Record has recently moved up its weekly print deadline, which means those who submit press releases and other items to the paper need to do so sooner in order to make it in.

Previously, the Record went to press at 11 a.m. on each Tuesday to go out on Wednesday. Now, the paper goes to press at 6 p.m. on the Monday before the Wednesday when it appears on stands.

This means that in order for your submission to be considered for inclusion in the paper, it needs to be submitted by 3 p.m. on Monday at the latest. Obituaries need to be submitted by 1 p.m. on Monday at the latest.

To submit, email editor@ansonrecord.com, hbarron@ansonrecord.com or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com. You can also call Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673, Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471, or Gwen Tyson at 704-994-5474.

The advertising deadline has not changed.

If you have any questions or concerns about this change, please email editor@ansonrecord.com or call 910-817-2673.

Thank you for reading, and for helping us better serve our readers!