Kindergarten Registration will be held at each Anson County elementary school located in the attendance area where the child lives. Please check the dates and times below for the school your child will be attending. You must register in your residing district or you may register online.

Registration Dates/Times

• Ansonville Elementary School March 25, 2022 (9:00 –11:00 a.m.)

• Wadesboro Primary School March 31, 2022 (9:00 – 12:00 p.m.)

• Peachland-Polkton Elementary School April 8, 2022 (9:00 – 1:30 p.m.)

• Lilesville Elementary School April 14, 2022 (9:00 – 11:00 a.m.)

• Morven Elementary School April 14, 2022 (8:00 – 10:00 a.m.)

To attend Kindergarten, your child has to be 5 on or before August 31, 2022. North Carolina Law requires a certified birth certificate (hospital/mother’s copy birth certificates will not be accepted). Prior to the Pre-kindergarten registration clinics, forms can be picked up at the elementary school or on the Anson County Schools website under the Parent and Student Resources link.

Anson County also requires at least two proofs of residence (911 address on Driver’s License, address on a bill, etc.) to place the child in the proper attendance area.

DO NOT FORGET TO BRING:

1. Certified Birth Certificate for your child

2. Shot Record

3. Health Assessment (if already completed)

4. At least two proofs of residence showing your 911 address

Additionally, beginning with the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, the Anson County Board of Education approved school choice for kindergarten only.

Families are allowed to choose which elementary school their child attends. If you decide to send your child to a school outside of their attendance area, transportation will be the responsibility of the parent/guardian.

We look forward to seeing you as you register your child for Pre-kindergarten.

If you have questions, please call the school in your attendance area and speak to the school nurse.

