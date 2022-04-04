ANSONVILLE — The Caraway Business and Learning Center held its ribbon cutting with the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, opening its doors on April 1.

The Center is the site of The Caraway Foundation.

They had one of the biggest ribbon cuttings in Anson County, with a great turnout that featured many members of the community and local government officials celebrating the work of Founder and Executive Director Angela Caraway, who leads the way in providing health and educational resources for the community.

“She cares about our kids in Anson County. There’s so much she does within her programs and she truly tries to saturate herself in everything for everybody,” Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Shelby Emrich said. “[She does] a phenomenal, phenomenal job. Anything that she says she wants to partner with, be a part of, Angela is there … I know Ansonville is proud. [The building] looks phenomenal.”

“I have to echo her incredible passion for not only Anson County but for whatever she is doing. I am so incredibly proud to see her vision come to fruition here in Ansonville and Anson County,” Wadesboro’s town manager David Edwards added.

“The Caraway Foundation is doing a lot of good in Anson County, providing a lot of needed services and benefits for our citizens,” Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn said.

The site includes books, computers, a printer, a kitchen, and other resources for the entire community.

“I thank everyone … and I am so touched that all of you are here. We are going to do our best to make this community the best that I know it can be. This is your home. This is my legacy,” Caraway said. “The doors are open for all of you — for anyone who needs to work on a resume, if you need something notarized, if you need help with starting a business, if you just need a place to come use the bathroom and take a shower, if you need something to eat – we got you, if you need a place to meditate – we got you, if you just need a moment – we got you. I just want you all to know when you think of The Caraway Business and Learning Center, I want you to know that we got you and I hope that we can continue to have your support.”

