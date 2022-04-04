A 4th-grade student at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School reads the Anson Record during the presentation by News Editor Gavin Stone and Staff Writer Hannah Barron.

Anson Record News Editor Gavin Stone and Staff Writer Hannah Barron, standing center-left in the background, pose with a 4th grade class at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School after giving a presentation about what it means to be a journalist.

POLKTON — Peachland-Polkton Elementary School hosted an annual Career Day on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Community members visited to tell students about their careers, their job duties, the level of education or training required, and which school subjects are important in their line of work. Students learned from radiologists, engineers, farmers, realtors, National Guard service members, police officers, pharmacists, bankers, paramedics, vets, coffee baristas, doctors, college cheerleading coaches, bird trainers, newspaper reporters, nurses, local and state representatives, and our local animal shelter.

The guest speakers put a lot of time and effort into their presentations. They made the lessons fun, hands-on, and engaging to young students. Peachland-Polkton Elementary School wants students to realize that the skills they are learning now will impact their futures.

It is vital that we help our students realize their potential at a young age! Many of our guest speakers are former Peachland-Polkton Elementary School students or Anson County Schools alumni. We set high standards for our students and cheer them on as their reach their goals.

These young kids are the future of our community. We always encourage them to strive for excellence. Special thanks to all of the guests who visited and made our Career Day a success!

Sadie Shaver is the School Counselor at PPES.

