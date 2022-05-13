WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a Peachland man with disorderly conduct.

Amanda Jean “AJ” Kwaitkowski, 35, is charged with one count each of disorderly conduct and second degree trespassing.

On May 10, officers noticed an individual refusing to leave a Speedway convenience store when asked by employees.

Officers asked Kwaitkowski to leave, but refused. According to a press release, Kwaitkowski began to make a public disturbance and was placed under arrest.

The suspect was taken before an Anson County magistrate and given a $2,500 bond. A court date has been scheduled for May 17.