WADESBORO — Public safety officials in Anson County announced last week that ACORNS is now available to all residents, replacing the previous ACORN system.

ACORNS is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from National Weather Service (NWS) and local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies, including the spread of the coronavirus.

The switch to ACORNS allows residents to receive alerts via phone, text and email, and answer poll questions that will give Anson County officials critical information during emergency situations. Individuals who are signed up for alerts will receive reliable information from county officials, including tailored updates based on their specific needs and geographic location.

Individuals who were previously signed up for ACORN will need to enroll in ACORNS, and to review and update their information in the new platform to ensure accuracy. Residents and travelers to Anson County who were not previously signed up for ACORN should sign up for free at www.co.anson.nc.us to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message.

They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies. “ACORNS strengthens Anson County officials’ ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said R. Diggs, Chief, Anson County Emergency Services. “This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations, especially during severe weather.”

ACORNS is powered by Rave and is trusted by thousands of institutions including state and local authorities, business and educational institutions. Rave sends millions of messages daily and during critical situations such as severe weather. Community members are encouraged to sign up for ACORNS and input or update their information and notification preferences today at www.co.anson.nc.us.