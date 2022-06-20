Grand Master Thompson and Past Grand Master Hallman recognize Robert Batten of Columbia, S.C., for 50 years of membership.

Grand Master Thompson and Past Grand Master Hallman recognize John Long of Wadesboro for 50 years of membership.

Grand Master Thompson and Past Grand Master Hallman recognize Calvin Gaddy of New London for 60 years of membership.

WADESBORO — Kilwinning Lodge #64 AF&AM of Wadesboro recognized members for years of service at an awards dinner on June 9.

The grand master of Masons in North Carolina, Larry B. Thompson Jr., presented awards for 60 years of membership to W. Calvin Gaddy of New London and Chesley M. Greene of Lilesville.

Robert D. Batten of Columbia, S.C. and John E. Long of Wadesboro were recognized for 50 years of service.

Samuel W. Dawkins III of Morven and Scott Forbes of Wadesboro, the current master of the lodge, received awards for 25 years of service. Robert W. (Bob) Lee qualified for a 50-year award but was unable to attend, and his award will be presented later.

Speed Hallman, a past grand master of Masons and member of the lodge, presented Grand Master Thompson with an honorary membership in Kilwinning Lodge.

Kilwinning Lodge, chartered in 1813, has 88 members. For more information see https://64-nc.ourlodgepage.com/ or visit Kilwinning Lodge #64 AF&AM on Facebook.