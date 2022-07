Polkton police charge man with first-degree murder POLKTON — The Polkton Police Department has arrested a man for first degree murder.

NC announces record $789.4M for drinking water and wastewater project funding statewide RALEIGH —Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that communities statewide will receive a record $789.4 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding to help pay for 385 projects statewide, including 140 construction projects.

Finally a ‘Bride,’ Fensler wins the Rock’s No Prep top prize ROCKINGHAM, — Ft. Wayne, Indiana’s Shawn Fensler shook off the “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” label Saturday at Rockingham Dragway and drove his “Bumper Wilson Tuning” twin-turbo LS-powered 1993 Ford Mustang to a winner-take-all payday in the Small Tire Shootout portion of Dig or Die’s “East versus the World” back-of-the-track no the prep championship.

Tom Campbell | Misguided allegiances Probably one of the first things you memorized and repeated in school every morning was the Pledge of Allegiance. “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands…..”

Anson Ag Fair set for end of September After a two year break due to the pandemic, Anson County Cooperative Extension is pleased to announce plans for the 2022 Anson Ag Fair, set for Saturday, September 24.

Training for school safety On Wednesday, July, 2020, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Polkton, Wadesboro, Marshville and Monroe Police Departments, participated in an active shooter and rapid response training session at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School. The training will strengthen the school safety plans.

Bo Wagner | A pistol-packin’ Good Samaritan? Yes, absolutely July 17, 2022, had the distinct probability of going down as a very dark and infamous day. It was on that day that a psychopath, a deranged devil in the flesh, chose to commit mass murder. He entered the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana with three guns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He had the means and the opportunity to produce the worst mass casualty shooting in American history.

Over 170 active COVID cases in Anson County WADESBORO — As of Monday afternoon, there are 172 active COVID-19 cases in Anson County.

Improving reading skills Anson County Schools held their third and final week of their district reading camp at the end of June. Students connected with art and imagination in the library, honed their reading skills in small groups and completed final assessments.

John Hood | Empty buses don’t improve air quality RALEIGH — In nearly all North Carolina communities with bus systems, ridership is significantly lower than it was just a few years ago. In Greensboro, for example, there were 1.9 million passenger trips on city buses last year, down approximately 60% from the total in 2014. Over the same period, Winston-Salem buses experienced a comparable drop-off. In Charlotte, it was a staggering 75%.

New agent gets settled in My name is Seth Ballance, and I am the new Commercial Horticulture Extension agent here in Richmond County.