WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has obtained warrants for the suspect responsible for the May murder of Nicolas L. Tyson.

Christopher J. Leak, 20, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of the 39-year-old Tyson. On May 21, at 12:28 p.m., Tyson was shot and located by officers at the intersection of Barrington and Marshall Street.

Leak was arrested on Monday by the Wake Forest Police Department and placed in their Detention Center with no bond. On Tuesday, Leak was transported to the Anson County Jail with no bond.

“The Wadesboro Police Department would like to thank the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this case,” states a press release on Facebook from the WPD. “Teamwork between state and local agencies allows for both to be more effective and this arrest is yet another example of that relationship paying dividends to make our community better.”

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Leak has a previous conviction for robbery in December of 2020.