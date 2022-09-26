Get out your cowboy boots; Barn Blast is back and better than ever! The Anson County Partnership for Children presents Barn Blast 2023 on Friday, January 27th starting at 5:30 pm at the Lockhart-Taylor Center.

“Barn Blast is a celebration of the community that generously supports the children and families of our community,” said Caroline Goins, Executive Director of the Partnership. “We are delighted to be together again!”

Barn Blast is a country-themed night of dinner, auctions, dancing, and fellowship to support the early education initiatives of the Anson County Partnership for Children. All proceeds stay in Anson County to fund the mission of the Partnership for Children.

Because of Barn Blast supporters, more than 6,500 children across Anson County have received Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books in the mail every month to add to their library. Approximately 50,000 educational resources from the Early Childhood Resource Center have been used by more than 1,000 childcare providers, caregivers, and community members annually.

Poisson, Poisson, & Bower, LLC, and Uwharrie Bank will launch the night as presenting sponsors. Guests can play games and bid on delightful auction items, from decadent homemade cakes to faraway vacation destinations, before enjoying a delicious dinner.

During Barn Blast, the Partnership will host Sponsor a Child for Kason to raise funding for the Partnership’s most popular program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Kason Bennett Rogers, the son of Jason Rogers and Kristi Helms, was born on August 14, 2022. After a perfectly healthy pregnancy, Kason came into the world at only 18 weeks, sadly too early to survive. Supporters can secure tickets through our website at www.ansonchildren.org or call 704-694-4036. This is a fundraiser for adults.

Check out the Partnership’s Facebook page for updates about Barn Blast. For more information on being a 2023 Barn Blast sponsor, call 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website.

The Anson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization formed in 1996 in response to the North Carolina Smart Start initiative. The Partnership’s mission is “helping to make Anson County a better place to be a child and to raise a child.”