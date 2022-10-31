Meet your Nov. 2022 candidates

WADESBORO — The Anson Record asked each candidate for the Anson County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education the following five questions.

Why should voters choose you for this position? What experience do you have that is relevant to the position that you are seeking? What are three issues that you would focus on if elected? What is your vision for Anson County 30 years from now? What is your favorite thing about Anson County?

Election Day will be on Nov. 8. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name and grouped by the office they’re running for. Not every candidate that will be appearing on the ballot submitted a response.

Anson County Board of Commissioners:

Jamie Caudle (Unaffiliated), Running for District 4

Fun Fact: When I was in 4th grade I wrote a letter to Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy’s restaurant trying to recruit a Wendy’s to the Marshville community where my grandmother lived. I spent a lot of time with my grandmother and she loved to dine at Wendy’s but hated to travel to Monroe. With the help of a family friend and businessman within the community, we were able to accomplish that.

1. I will bring a new generation of leadership to the county. I am offering a new, younger prospective, full of new ideas and a renewed spirit to an aging commission. I am always forward thinking, always looking ahead to make the best possible plans for the future. I want to make this county better for my generation and our children’s generation.

2. I have served this community for 24 years through volunteer work as a member of the Peachland Fire Department, serving as the Chief for the last 4 years. That’s two thirds of my life giving back to the citizens of Anson County. I have owned and managed a farm business for 17 years after graduating from NC State University with a major in Ag Business. I have the experience of hiring and managing employees, working within budgets, and working alongside different people or organizations to accomplish a common goal, all of which would be beneficial as a county commissioner.

3. Industry recruitment. Infrastructure repairs. School improvements. I will focus on industry recruitment for the county, which will help pay for repairs or new infrastructure to support industrial and residential growth that we need to make this county prosperous. This will provide more resources we can use to improve our school system that will benefit our children and future generations.

4. I envision a county prospering from sustainable industries that provide ample job opportunities to the citizens. I see new quality residential growth that brings in valuable economic activity that stays in this county. I see new places to dine at, new stores to shop at, and overall new experiences that will enhance the lives of every citizen. I see a much improved school system that excels in education and produces outstanding students that will become great leaders to our county and society.

5. I would say my favorite thing about this county is the people who live here. They are the ones who raised me, educated me, trained me to be the person I am today. I have been given opportunities by the people of this county that allows me to do business here, raise my family here and give back to the citizens — It is my hope that I can do just that for someone else here in Anson County.

Name: Priscila Little (D), Running for District 2

Fun Fact: I am very family oriented and love spending time with my family and friends, especially my fiancée Rodeny N. Reid.

1. Because I am the candidate that is not only involved in my community, but I LOVE and am absolutely passionate about the growth of Anson County.

2. I have a BS degree in Sociology/Human Services — with this degree, I have 30+ years in public service. I was appointed by our county commissioners to serve on the Sandhill Board of Directors, where I have served for over eight years, Anson County Social Services for a total of 14, Mental Health 18 years and currently serving in my local church as Usher President for 4 years and our Zion Baptist Association Executive Usher President for 2 years.

3. Getting our infrastructure up to par, water, sewer, etc., so that we can continue to improve the quality of life for the homeless and mentally challenged. Most importantly, our schools and teachers must be taken care of, I deeply believe these are key factors for us to reach our fullest potential.

4. In 30 years, I along with our leaders and this great community of Ansonians will be an intricate part in laying a solid foundation that will sustain our children and grandchildren and every generation that will follow. I can’t do it alone it will take all of us working together for everyone of us to have opportunities and the best quality of life possible.

5. My favorite thing about Anson County is the people, the community, knowing my neighbors and them knowing me and being a part of what Anson County is and will be in the future.

Name: Jason Mullis (R), Running for District 4

Fun Fact: I did not approve the Orchards subdivision in Peachland, the town council did.

1. I hope voters choose me because of my experience I have for this position. I filed during the filling period nobody had to talk me in to doing so. I am not a politician and I want to work to better the whole county. I am a Conservative Christian that supports our local economy and volunteers where I am needed physically and financially. I am vested in the county as a landowner, run a business and employed here.

2. I have worked in the local Government for 25 years. I have a strong background in Infrastructure, zoning, preparing budgets and public relations. I work with the County, State and Federal Government on these issues daily. I manage the daily operations of The Town of Ansonville including finances, employees, and water and sewer system and have the only waste water treatment plant in a local municipality in Anson County. I work with the NCDOT on projects as well as The Sheriff Department. I served on the Peachland Town Council for 8 years with a very good record and served 16 years as the zoning chair for the Town of Peachland.

3. My focus would be on infrastructure repairs and upgrades, working with the School Board to better our education system because the children are our future in the county and creating a workforce so jobs will come and stay in our county.

4. My 30 year vision for Anson County is to have great schools a sustainable economy, great infrastructure a strong job market and a nice affordable place to call home.

5. My favorite thing about Anson County is the amount of potential that is available and waiting for all!

Name: Bryan Tucker (Unaffiliated), Running for District 2

Fun Fact: Avid deer hunter

1. The Lilesville District 2 area will have many opportunities for growth with the construction of the new bypass (Atlantic Gateway). My business background would allow me to be a leader in being proactive, not reactive in attracting new industry and business.

2. I have owned my own business for 22 years which has allowed me to work on my leadership experience. Taking this experience forward, I will be the commissioner to capitalize on the growth opportunities for our county.

3. Three main issues — Attracting industry which would create new jobs for Anson County, working with the Board of Education and Superintendent to retain teachers and allow our students to obtain the best education possible and working with our law enforcement to keep the citizens of Anson County safe.

4. In the future, I would envision Anson County as a prosperous and safe county; to see a lot of new industry that provides great paying jobs for our children. Also, I would like to see new restaurants and hotels as well as recreation centers for our youth and to have the best water/sewer system possible.

5. I have always referred to Anson County as “God’s Country.” I love the people, the natural resources and the wildlife.

Anson County Board of Education

Name: Marilyn Bennett, Running for at-large seat

Fun Fact: I love to travel, but have lived in Anson County all my life.

1. Voters should choose me because I am the only at large candidate who brings the most added value to the board, and I want to continue to serve and help Anson County Schools get better. In addition, I am a native Ansonian and a first-generation college graduate in my family which gives me a different and valuable perspective on education. I also possess firsthand knowledge and skills to support students, teachers, parents, and other school personnel gained from my actual work experience in Anson County Schools.

2. I have 35 years of experience in education working in the Anson County Schools as an elementary school principal, high school assistant principal, and a high school English teacher. I have also completed two full terms as a board member. Currently, I am completing the term of a former member who resigned. This experience has equipped me with a strong background and foundation on local, state, and national school issues to develop as a well-rounded school board member.

3. My focus has always been and continues to be an informed and integral part of the decision-making process of the board. One main issue is our efforts in raising student achievement and preparing all students to be successful citizens in the 21st century as well as removing our school system off the state’s low-performing schools list. Another focus is our efforts in hiring and retaining qualified teachers which is difficult in rural areas, and lastly, the construction of a desperately needed new Anson Middle School.

4. Thirty years from now, I envision substantial economic growth in housing and businesses in Anson County as well as the construction of a new high school and an Agri-Civic Center.

5. My favorite thing about Anson County is its friendly people, hometown atmosphere, and proximity to beautiful mountains and beaches.

Name: Lisa Davis, Running for District 4

Fun Fact: Between children and grandchildren, I’ve had a student enrolled in Anson Schools for the past 33 consecutive years.

1. Voters should always choose the person that they believe will represent their best interests. I have always tried to be a voice for ALL children of our community.

2. I have been a member of the Board of Education since 2001. During my tenure, I have been board chair, served as a Anson County representative to the North Carolina School Board Association. I have been a supporter of Anson County Schools. My husband and I are proud to say that we have eight children, and ALL are graduates of Anson County Schools. We currently have nine grandchildren enrolled in Anson County Schools.

3. Image — We have great schools with educators that care about our students, we need to promote and support . Alternative delivery option — We know now that children come to our school with very diverse backgrounds and abilities. For example, classrooms specifically set for children with sensory needs. Every student needs the opportunity to be successful. Growth — To move forward with a new middle school.

4. That we are the premiere district in the State. That we have students that are happy, successful, productive. That educators seek us out for best practices.

5. The diversity in our community.

Name: Bobbie Little, Running for District 2

Fun Fact: Besides advocating for children, I love talking junk on the golf course.

1. I am a native of Anson County and have experienced the highs and lows over the years. I have worked in the education profession for 45 years and have networked and built relationships with many educational leaders across the state who are interested in providing the best education for students in NC.

2. I have served as an elementary school bus driver and teacher assistant as well as middle school teacher and principal. I have also served as education administrator for the NC Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, as education liaison for incarcerated youth in Detention Centers and Youth Development Centers in the Central Region of North Carolina. I have served 3 terms on the Anson County School Board-District 2 and have served chairman and vice chairman.

3. Student achievement: Low performing, Borderline, Target, and High achievers deserve opportunities to expand their education to maximum potentials. Teacher Retention and Recruitment: Anson County Schools need carefully planned and monitored strategies for retaining and recruiting teachers. Incentives for teachers should be a focus. Partnerships and communication with stakeholders and community partners: I strongly believe education begins early in a child’s life. My first experiences in the education profession were as a teacher assistant for kindergarteners. Education for kindergarteners now does not look the same as it did 45 years ago. We’ve got to reach ALL children much earlier.

4. I would like to see Anson County truly be a place people are proud to call home. It will be a place where students who graduate from high school would be happy to come back and help make differences in their hometown.

5. My favorite thing about Anson County is that this is the same place where I planted seeds and reaped the harvest from farming (literally) as a child. Now, I plant seeds for our future generations by sharing what I’ve learned as a student and graduate of Anson County Schools and graduate from education programs at UNC-Pembroke and UNC-Charlotte.

Name: Kelly Sheppard, Write-in candidate

1. I am here to represent the moms, dads, and guardians of this county. The ones that are in the trenches day in and day out—getting up before the sun, dressing kids, trusting the schools with their whole heart, and picking them up and working on homework, and getting ready to do it again tomorrow. I’m here for the ones that do this while working, the ones that do it through health issues. I am here to represent those people because I am one. As a mother of three children, two of which are currently in the Anson County School District and one child that will be there soon, I have stock in the system that I am running to represent.

2. I have the leadership abilities required to serve on a board. I am on the Executive Board at the Anson Athletic Youth Association where, as a board, we have made significant improvements for the youth of Anson County. I have formed & managed budgets for two large scale businesses since graduating college in 2008. I serve as the President of the PPES PTO and have implemented programs that have helped better the school.

3. 1. Student Outcomes: I believe that as a board our number one responsibility is to provide a great education. We can do that by investing in better school environments, curriculum & teacher support. We can continue to work on safter school environments to allow students to feel more comfortable in their learning environments. Finally, we should find additional methods & teacher support to ensure all kids achieve their personal best no matter their learning differences.

4. In 30 years, I see an Anson County School System that is active, growing and never settling. I see a school system that is leading by example and going above and beyond the expectations of students and stakeholders. I see that students are coming across county lines for the education system we have in Anson County rather than Ansonians leaving the county to receive their education.

5. My favorite thing about Anson County is the way people are open to learning and supporting one another. We all go through some difficult times but as a community, we can come together to weather storms.

Name: George Truman, Running for District 5

Fun Fact: I am a native Ansonian who has lived in Anson County for 73 years. I have served Anson County Schools as a teacher for 10 years, principal for 20 years, as Superintendent for 7 years and have served on the Board of Education for 12 years; thus, I have been addressing the educational needs of Anson County for 48 years.

1. While running unopposed, I hope to continue to help our county address the evolving situations and problems that face us all. With residual issues caused by the pandemic, availability of certified staff and the teacher shortage, the focus on continual academic improvement, and shrinking proportional budgets, administrators and Board members face significant problems to continue to provide a quality education to our community.

2. While my introduction outlined my direct experience with Anson County Schools, I would add that my children attended our schools and I have faced the same concerns and issues that our parents face today. I also hold advanced degrees with a Masters, Sixth Year, and Doctorate in Educational Curriculum and Leadership.

3. I feel the main goals that the Board should address are continuing to focus on building a new middle school that is designed to maximize student learning for decades to come. Anson County saw some significant improvements in student academic growth and we should strive to continue that increased academic growth in the future, and with the teacher shortage still affecting our schools and neighboring counties, we need to provide our teachers, students, and community with a safe and supportive classroom environment that promotes a love for learning.

4. I have great faith that our school system with be operating at high level in the years and decades ahead. This faith is founded in the willingness and supportive nature of the folks in our county, the dedication and devotion of our teachers to their vocation, and the administrations and Boards willingness to look toward the future and address the accompanying issues accordingly.

5. Several years back, Anson County Schools wanted to develop a Science Center with a planetarium for our students and community. The Wadesboro Rotary Club and many other citizens of Anson County stepped up and donated time and money to make this vision a reality. We now have one of the best Science Centers for our students in the state that was made possible by the unprecedented generosity and involvement of our citizenry.