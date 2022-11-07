WADESBORO — Former Chief Deputy Scott Howell was appointed Sheriff of Anson County on Oct. 4, 2022, by the Anson County Board of Commissioners to fill the unfinished term of the late Sheriff Landric Reid.

Sheriff Howell was born, raised and educated in Montgomery County. He was the youngest of five children.

After completing high school, he attended Montgomery Community College where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Sheriff Howell was then accepted at Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer. After attending for one school year, he dropped out due to work obligations.

He later attended Pfeiffer in 1993 and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor Degree in both Sociology and Criminal Justice with a concentration in Corrections. Sheriff Howell is a graduate of the NC Highway Patrol School in December 1984. He also completed a 12-week first line supervisor training at the Highway Patrol Training Center in 2000.

He later completed the 12-week Advanced Officer’s Management Program at NC State University. After retiring from the state in 2009, Sheriff Howell attended Duke University and completed their Professional Certificate Program in Paralegal Studies. Sheriff Howell is a certified paralegal in North Carolina.

Sheriff Howell began his law enforcement career as a telecommunicator in Montgomery in October of 1979 and was sworn in as a deputy the following May. His other law enforcement experience has been with the Mount Gilead Police Department, where he worked up to Chief of Police. He has also worked as a correctional officer.

After Sheriff Howell graduated from the Highway Patrol School, he was first stationed in Mecklenburg County. His other duty stations included Anson County, Forsyth County, in Cherokee County as a line sergeant, in Robeson County as a district first sergeant, and as a lieutenant in Fayetteville.

Sheriff Howell was sworn in as chief deputy in Anson County on Dec. 1, 2014.

“I have had the opportunity to serve with and and for some awesome people,” Howell said. “Everywhere I have lived, I have been blessed to see the best that North Carolina has to offer.”

Sheriff Howell is married to his best friend Kelly and will soon celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary. They have one daughter, Riley Eudy, and two wonderful grandchildren, Vann and Grey, as well as a son-in-law, Kyle Eudy.

Sheriff Howell’s plan is to lead the Anson County Sheriff’s Office into the future with professionalism and integrity.