WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Branch of the National Association of University Women presented its annual “Little Miss Green & White Scholarship Pageant 2025” on May 3, 2025, at Harvest Ministries. Ma’Kiyah Taylor was crowned by Aminah Jackson, the 2024 Queen.

The purpose of the Little Miss Green and White Pageant is: 1) to provide self-development and leadership opportunities, 2) to allow young girls and boys the opportunity to interact in a positive environment, 3) to support the youth and encourage them to set realistic educational goals, and 4) to raise funds to provide educational scholarships to high school seniors in Anson County.

Positive involvement is crucial to the growth and development of our youth. The young ladies displayed their talents, which included singing, dancing, and poetry. The young gentlemen participated in the pageant’s fashion show, modeling their favorite outfits. The contestants, dressed in beautiful white attire, were presented to the community as they were escorted by young gentlemen dressed in black pants, white shirts, green bow ties, and green cummerbunds.

Ma’Kiyah Taylor, the Queen, is the daughter of Sharitie Presson and Derek Taylor. She was escorted by Chanze Tyson and sponsored by Patricia McQueen Bennett. Kwamari Easterling, the first runner-up, is the daughter of Ny’Asia Wall and Kwamaine Easterling. She was escorted by Cameron Marshall and sponsored by Thomasina Montgomery. Mackenzie Lavine, the second runner-up, is the daughter of Danyelle Deberry and Tony L. Autry (guardian). She was escorted by Landon Hall and sponsored by Sarah Dean.

Other contestants in the pageant were Ja’Kalah Burr, Tahani J. Freeland, Lyra Noel Johnson., Mel’Netta Love Byrd, and Nevaeh Neal. Deneltron “DJ” Watson, Khendon T. Bell, Ian Chavis Alford, and Zyian Harrington were the other escorts. All contestants and escorts received trophies, gift cards, and gifts from their sponsors and NAUW.

Miss Gennifer Jones was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the “Little Miss Green and White Pageant. Marlene Richardson provided decorations with the assistance of the NAUW members.

The mission of the National Association of University Women is to serve women, youth, and the disadvantaged in our communities and developing countries by addressing educational issues, advancing the status of women’s issues, and strategically partnering with allied organizations.

President Thomasina Montgomery, president of NAUW (Wadesboro Branch), would like to express her sincere appreciation to the parents and all others who supported the pageant. “We could not have done it without everyone’s participation,” said Montgomery.

The 2025 NAUW’s Little Miss Green and White Pageant contestants were the special guests at the beautiful home of Frank and Marlene Richardson on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Mrs. Richardson, a member of NAUW, hosted the annual tea party, where contestants and members of NAUW dressed in their favorite dresses and hats. The young ladies enjoyed bonding activities at the tea party and learned proper etiquette for drinking tea, eating finger sandwiches, and eating fruits. The contestants also enjoyed a sing-along with Mrs. Richardson and participated in reading activities led by Ashley Cole and Sarah Dean.

Patricia Bennett and Lorri Bennett conducted an informational session for parents, grandparents, and guardians covering the pageant’s details and a question-and-answer session. NAUW also honored them as special guests. Everyone enjoyed various flavors of tea and refreshments.

Thomasina Montgomery is the President of our branch. Other members are Lorri Bennett, Renee Bethea, Dr. Danielle Blount, Brenda Broadway-Calliste, Denise Cannon, Patricia McGregor-Deberry, Bertha Hardin, Jannie Liles, Claretta Little, Crystal McLendon, Dr. Dionnya Pratt, Hester Spencer, Kellie Sturdivant, Sherika Staton, and Heather Watkins.

Sarah Dean, Southeast Sectional Director of the National Association of University Women, expresses gratitude to the contestants and their parents for a beautiful pageant. “The members of the Wadesboro Branch of NAUW are to be commended for their excellence in promoting educational opportunities for high school seniors of Anson County,” said Dean.