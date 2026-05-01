May: End of spring, start of summer!

After the showers of April, come the flowers of May, or so the saying goes about the fifth month of the year on the Gregorian calendar. May introduces the warmer, dryer weather typical of summer months, and weighs in at 31 days long.

May is the unofficial start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, while in the Southern Hemisphere the month signals autumn is coming to a close.

First a little history

The Roman goddess Maia graces us with a variation of her name for the month, and like May, she is commonly associated with fertility and plant growth. In Latin, May comes from the term maiores, or “elders,” while June is named for iuniores, or “young people.”

Saxons are said to have referenced May as þrimilce, meaning “three milkings,” reinforcing the belief cows could be milked three times a day during the month.

Traditions

Origin for the phrase “April showers bring May flowers” can be traced to a 1557 English poem written by Thomas Tusser titled A Hundred Good Points of Husbandry.

The saying “A swarm of bees is worth a load of hay” dates to a mid-17 century English beekeeping proverb, cutely noting May’s reputation for pollination.

In Ireland, the Irish say it’s not safe to marry in the fifth month, cautioning lovers, “Marry in May, and you’ll rue the day.”

A sweet tradition that has sadly fallen by the wayside, is the giving of May baskets on May 1—May Basket Day. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Americans hung baskets overflowing with brightly colored flowers and other treats on the doors of friends or love interests.

A busy holiday, there is much to celebrate, honor, and be aware of throughout the month. Not a complete list, but below is a compilation of some of the bigger ones:

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

May 10: Mother’s Day

May 16: Armed Forces Day (U.S.)

May 22: National Maritime Day

May 25: Memorial Day

Other notable days include National Nurses Week (May 6–12), Teacher Appreciation Week, World Bee Day, and Harvey Milk Day

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Mental Health Awareness Month

Jewish American Heritage Month

National Clean Air Month

No Mow May which promotes pollinator-friendly lawns

In addition to May 1 being May Basket Day, it is also Lei Day in Hawaii, global Labor Day, Learn to Ride a Bike Day and Couple Appreciation Day

Some fun, unofficial May holidays are No Socks Day (May 8), Root Canal Appreciation Day (May 13), Dance Like a Chicken Day (May 14) and Slugs Return from Capistrano Day (May 28) [Honestly, who can’t celebrate that?].

Astronomy in May

Starting from Halley’s Comet, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower appears April 21–May 20, and peaks May 6. This light show is best seen in the Southern hemisphere.

During the month of May, the full moon is traditionally called the Flower Moon. In the Algonquin and Ojibwe tribes, May’s full moon symbolized the flowers of spring.

In other Native American tribes, May’s full moon was known by different names. The Cree called it the Frog Moon, the Oglala tribe knew it as the Moon of the Shedding Ponies, while the Cheyenne referred to the fifth month’s full moon as the Moon When the Horses Get Fat.

Across the pond in medieval England, May’s moon was called Mother’s Moon and Milk Moon, a play on the early Saxon’s three- day May cow milking belief.

So, you say you’re a May baby?

Those born in May belong to the Earth sign Taurus [May 1-20] and the Air sign Gemini [May 21-31]. Taurus is represented by the bull and is considered stable, loyal, practical, and romantic. Gemini, symbolized by twins, are seen as lively, adaptable, curious, and highly communicative.

May’s birthstone is fittingly the emerald, a jewel known for it for its bright green color. Like the month, emeralds are often associated with spring, birth, and renewal, and belong to the Beryl family. The stone gets its verdant hue from hints of chromium and vanadium and has historically found admiration among the ruling classes of Egyptian pharaohs, Inca emperors, and royalty worldwide—maybe this is why emeralds are so closely linked with love and success. Notable emeralds of renown are Cleopatra’s famed emeralds and the Crown of the Andes.

Flowers thought to be fortunate for the May baby are Lily of the Valley and Hawthorn.

May marks the end of spring, and is also considered the peak annually for its blooms. Commonly forsythia, lilacs, and other flowering, springtime plants blossom in May.

Also in May, the days are growing longer, gardens are teeming with growth and bright colors, and birds are chirping contentedly from their nests as all of nature awaits summer’s coming heat.

Famous May birthdays

British Singer Lilly Allen’s birthday is May 2.

Godfather of Soul James Brown was born on May 3.

Belgium born actress Audrey Hepburn was born on May 4.

British singer Adele birthday is May 5.

American singer, pianist, and songwriter “The Piano Man” Billy Joel’s birthday is May 9.

NBA Basketball player Dennis “The Worm” Rodman’s birthday is May 13.