Board of Commissioners addresses election controversy

WADESBORO – The Anson County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting April 27 to discuss updates on the controversy regarding the Board of Elections.

These concerns were originally brought up at the regular Board of Commissioners meeting on April 21. Community members addressed the board with concerns about the fairness of the firing of the director and assistant director. Among these members was a member of the Board of Elections, Ross Streater. He voiced his concerns about the process taken to dismiss the director and assistant director, as well as to appoint two people in their stead.

At the April 27 special meeting, the county attorney revealed that the director was under review by the State Board of Elections and the assistant director had been terminated. The two people that were appointed into the roles were put there to keep the operations running during the review time, he said. These people were appointed by the current chairman and two other members of the Anson County Board of Elections.

The Board of Commissioners also reiterated that the pay rate was not to be changed. This is following the motion at the previous meeting, where they agreed to keep the salaries at $62,263.50 for the director and $43,387.50 for the assistant director.

After addressing the public, the board moved to a closed session to continue to discuss the matter with the county manager and attorney.