Anson County Arrests

ANSON COUNTY – Three Wadesboro men are facing felony charges after authorities say they conspired to commit a felony, committed a common law robbery, and inflicted serious bodily injury via assault.

Thomas Michael Accardi, 39, Jamar Colon-Durr, 37, and Austin Wade Lester, 25, are facing multiple felony charges in connection to a robbery. They are accused of stealing the personal property of the victim of the value of $1,000. According to the warrant, they acquired the goods “…by means of an assault upon him consisting of the forcible and violent taking of the property.”

All three men were arrested and charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit felony, one felony count of a common law robbery, and one felony count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The victim was reportedly “…beaten in the head causing the victim to bleed from the mouth, eyes, and nose causing serious injury to the victim in which the victim was transported by emergency aircare,” read the warrant.

Accardi was previously tried for misdemeanor larceny in 2004, assault and battery in 2004, common law robbery in 2006 and conspiracy to commit common law robbery in 2006.

Colon-Durr was previously tried for misdemeanor larceny in 2011, breaking and entering as well as misdemeanor larceny in 2021 and misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor conspiracy in 2024.

Lester was previously tried for misdemeanor larceny in 2020, misdemeanor larceny in 2021, breaking and/or entering as well as larceny after breaking and/or entering, felony larceny in 2024 and misdemeanor larceny in 2025.

All three first appeared in court on May 4. Their next hearing is scheduled for May 11. All three were booked into the Anson County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.