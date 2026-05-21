Click It or Ticket campaign launched for Memorial Day

NORTH CAROLINA — As Memorial Day approaches, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program has launched its annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign across the state.

“During Click It or Ticket enforcement and education campaigns, law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols and officers in an area, set up checking stations, and use local media to reach out to drivers,” reads the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.

This initiative began on Monday, May 18 and will continue through Sunday, May 31. Though this campaign may be temporary, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program uses “Click It or Ticket” year-round to boost the use of seat belts.

“Even with its success, more than 11, 900 people have lost their lives since 1993 because they did not take a couple of seconds to buckle up,” said the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.

Please remember to buckle up every passenger safely when you travel this Memorial Day period.