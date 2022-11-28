WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries in Wadesboro provided Free thanksgiving turkeys to families in Anson County on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“This event is in its 12th year, and each year we are grateful to be able to make the Thanksgiving meal planning a little easier,” shared Lead Pastor Steve Adams.

Adams added, with the cost of items and goods getting higher, the need is greater than ever, and its our responsibility as neighbors, friends, and Christ followers to do our part to meet needs right in our own backyard-

The line for the turkeys began at 9:00 a.m., confirming the need.

Adams stated that donations of turkeys came from various sources and partnerships. An online fundraiser met a goal of $1,000 in just a few days. At the end of the day, 144 families were blessed with a Thanksgiving Turkey courtesy of Harvest Ministries.

Pastor Steve would like to thank the community of Anson County for their heart to partner to make this endeavor possible. As always, a special thank you to the people of Harvest for their commitment to “find needs and fill them, find hurts and heal them.

Harvest will now turn their efforts to providing hundreds of toys and other items at the 23rd annual “Community Christmas Blessing” event – which will be held on Sunday, December 18th at 10:30 am and is a free event open to the entire community. For more details or to partner call: 704-695-2879