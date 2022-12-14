POLKTON — A car chase began in Polkton Wednesday morning and concluded at the intersection of US 74 and Long Drive, at the corner of the CVS in Rockingham.

Officers with the Polkton Police Department attempted to stop a dark, four-door Ford around 11:00 a.m. The vehicle continued on US 74 East, and when the tag information was run, it did not match the vehicle.

Wadesboro Police Department and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. The suspect reached over 100 MPH.

“The driver intentionally struck a semi-truck in his efforts to get away from pursuing officers,” states a press release from the PPD. There were no injuries from the crash.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were able to deploy Stop Sticks successfully. The driver continued with two tires lost and sparks coming from the rims.

After a brief foot pursuit after a crash at the corner of the CVS, three suspects were taken into custody.

The driver, Avery Shandeal James, of Hamlet Avenue, received numerous motor vehicle violations and was charged with felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James is wanted by US Marshalls Service for federal parole violation for bank robbery. He had recently been released from prison.

James was transported back to the Anson County Jail with a detainer from the US Marshalls.

The two other suspects were juveniles and were released.

“Chief Hutchinson would like to thank Wadesboro Police, Chief Spencer Anson County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Scott Howell, Richmond County Sheriffs Office Sheriff Mark Gulledge, Rockingham Police Department Chief Gillenwater and all the Dispatchers,” concludes the press release. “Without all agencies working together it would have not been possible to get this dangerous person off the streets.”