ROCKINGHAM — James Clyde “J.C.” Watkins, known for his life of trailblazing leadership in Richmond County, passed away at the age of 100 Monday morning.

“It is hard to describe in a few words what JC Watkins meant to our community,” shared former Rockingham mayor and state senator Gene McLaurin. “He was a trailblazer in Civil Rights helping integrate our schools. For many years, he was a trusted elected official in Rockingham and Richmond County government. A civic leader, JC was a long time Rotarian who lived his life by the club’s motto, Service above Self. For me, he was a mentor and advisor. I visited JC and his late wife, Ruth in their home on East Washington Street frequently to listen and get their perspective on key issues facing our community and state. Matthew 25:23 says it best, “Well done good and faithful servant …Enter into the joy of your lord”.

Watkins was the first African-American elected to the Rockingham City Council, the second black Richmond County commissioner and the first principal of the county’s first integrated school. He was also the oldest living member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

He began his career as an educator in 1943 as the youngest male teacher during the 1943-1944 school year at the former Rockingham Negro High School, which was later renamed to Leak Street School. Not only did his iconic career as an educator and leader in Richmond County begin there, but he also met the love of his life, the late Ruth Perry Watkins, whose French and Social Studies classroom was next door. Between the class change conversations and a ride home after work, love blossomed between the two and resulted in their nuptials in August of 1946 at Calvary Baptist Church in Plainfield, New Jersey.

A huge proponent for both educating others and continuing his own education, Watkins earned a master’s degree from Columbia University and an educational specialist degree from Appalachian State University. Watkins worked his way up in Richmond County Schools, becoming a principal and later assistant superintendent before his retirement from the school system with 43 years in 1984.

On October 29, 2019, the Leak Street Cultural Center was named in honor of.J.C. and Ruth Watkins for their lifetime of dedication to the betterment of the community

Despite his advanced age, Watkins could be spotted at many community gatherings and city council meetings into last year.

On Feb. 6, 2021, his wife, Ruth, passed away.

“She overcame so many obstacles when those obstacles wasn’t ever there for us to overcome,” said Hamlet city Councilman Maurice Stuart at the time of her passing. “The Richmond County community has lost a great person. She leaves a tremendous legacy because she built into so many people the waves of education, especially for people of color.”

On June 5, 2021, Watkins was honored for 81 years of service and dedication to the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity surrounded by brothers, family and friends, and local community members who celebrated his tremendous legacy.

In March of 2022, Watkins donated $200,000 to the Cultural Center that was named after him. In his remarks, Watkins reflected on his life and how he came to be the man he is, along with the challenges he had to overcome that threatened to knock him off his path.

“This little country boy has had a good life,” Watkins said.

